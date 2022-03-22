Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Carpet Cleaner Is 'Shockingly Effective,' and It's on Sale
If you're a pet owner, then you're far too familiar with stains appearing on your carpets and upholstery. And if it seems like those marks just won't come out, what you need is something a little more powerful, like a carpet cleaner.
Right now, the Bissell Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner is on sale at Amazon. The handheld device is the perfect size (it's slightly bigger than a typical handheld vacuum and weighs just under 5 pounds!) to pull out and target smaller messes. And it's super easy to use: All you have to do is spray the stain, then drag the device across the spot as it pulls up dirty spots from carpets, upholstery, stair runners, area rugs, and even car interiors. Plus, since the device is cordless, you can use it anytime and anywhere.
Thanks to the ready-to-use formula that's already in the unit, the carpet cleaner is always ready to go, so you don't have to prepare a cleaning solution yourself. Plus, the device can be used for up to 15 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged. And even those who don't have pets can use this carpet cleaner: It can also remove stains like mud, blood, grass, tomato sauce, red wine, makeup, grease, coffee, and soda.
Buy It! Bissell Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $97.84); amazon.com
Over 8,300 Amazon shoppers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating, with users saying that it gets "paw marks out" and can clean stains "in minutes." One user wrote, "I'm now not afraid of spills!" And another shared, "I did the whole couch so that it came out even and you can't tell there was ever a dog."
A third shopper explained that this carpet cleaner was "shockingly effective" without having to do much. They explained that it "instantly" removed stains on their beige carpet that they had been staring at for months, "If I had known all along that I could just order this…" they mused.
Head to Amazon to get the Bissell Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner for just $80 before this deal ends.
