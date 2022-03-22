Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Carpet Cleaner Is 'Shockingly Effective,' and It's on Sale

Right now, the Bissell Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner is on sale at Amazon. The handheld device is the perfect size (it's slightly bigger than a typical handheld vacuum and weighs just under 5 pounds!) to pull out and target smaller messes. And it's super easy to use: All you have to do is spray the stain, then drag the device across the spot as it pulls up dirty spots from carpets, upholstery, stair runners, area rugs, and even car interiors. Plus, since the device is cordless, you can use it anytime and anywhere.