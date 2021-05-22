People Are ‘Floored’ By the Amount of Dirt and Hair This Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s on Sale

There's no question about it: Your pets are furry family members that know you better than humans. While you love your pet, one thing you'll never understand? All the hair, spilled litter, and tracked-in dirt that they manage to drag in the house. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have been there and are "absolutely blown away" by the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus vacuum cleaner that's currently $50 off on Amazon.