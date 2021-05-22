People Are ‘Floored’ By the Amount of Dirt and Hair This Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s on Sale
There's no question about it: Your pets are furry family members that know you better than humans. While you love your pet, one thing you'll never understand? All the hair, spilled litter, and tracked-in dirt that they manage to drag in the house. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have been there and are "absolutely blown away" by the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus vacuum cleaner that's currently $50 off on Amazon.
With a powerful 7-amp suction power, the Bissell vacuum for pet hair can tackle anything you (or your pet) throw at it. The cleaner has a large, tangle-free brush roll that pet owners and people with long hair will appreciate. The results have shoppers "floored" and even "appalled by the amount of hair, grime, [and] dust" it sucked up.
Buy It! Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus, $179.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Ideal for multiple floor types, the Bissell vacuum works wonders on tiles and seamlessly moves on to carpets "like a champ." Made to pick up debris in hard-to-reach places, the upright vacuum cleaner has an edge-to-edge design and LED lights that highlight missed spots. You'll also love the allergen filter system that prevents particles from getting back in the air.
Its easy-to-maneuver swivel design is a customer-favorite, allowing you to clean around furniture painlessly. While it's amazing on floors, it's well-suited for cleaning other parts of your home as well. Its extended-reach attachment suctions up dust and particles on fan blades, air vents, and tall furniture items.
Reviewers love that the Pet TurboEraser harnesses the power of a full-fledged vacuum to clean stairs and upholstered couches. When you're done cleaning, you can hit the eject button on the dust can without touching everything you just picked up. It's no wonder the Bissell vacuum has earned nearly 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. People even say it outperforms expensive brands and picks up "more dirt and hair than the Dyson."
"This Bissell is *amazing.* I no longer have to do bristle maintenance, and the canister empties easily," writes another who previously used a Dyson. "I love how easy it is to customize for the cleaning job I'm doing, and the Pet Turbo Eraser attachment is a savior for my couch… You should absolutely buy this."
If you're sharing your living space with your dog or cat, "you need this cleaner" in your life. Get the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser now while it's on sale for $180.
