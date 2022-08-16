The Bissell Handheld Pet Vacuum Sucks Up Kibble, Litter, and Hair 'Like a Champ' and It's Only $69

It has earned more than 4,100 five-star ratings on Amazon so far

Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on August 16, 2022 06:00 AM

Bissell, 1782 Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum
Photo: Amazon

Your pet is arguably the best roommate you could ever have — they love you unconditionally, want constant snuggles, and force you on mental health walks. The only problem? Your furry friend can make a mess by tracking in dirt or just shedding uncontrollably. But it's nothing a handheld vacuum can't take care of. And thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Bissell pet vacuum cleaner that's under $70.

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Pet Vacuum is ideal for any animal lover because it can pick up kibble, debris, and of course, fur like a pro. It's no wonder shoppers who have dogs, cats, and even birds are obsessed with the Bissell vacuum, earning it more than 4,100 five-star ratings to date.

Bissell, 1782 Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Pet Vacuum, $68.99; amazon.com

With just over 14 volts of power, this cordless vacuum can suck up anything from cat litter to dust bunnies thanks to its wide mouth (without attachments on) and "superior suction." With a full battery, it provides a 15-minute runtime without the loss of suction power, which shoppers swear "lasts forever before needing a charge" since the handheld is ideal for quick spot treatments on your floors, couch, stairs, or car seat.

While the vacuum itself is a great tool to have, its attachments just might put it over the top. Pop on the motorized brush and watch it rotate to remove layers of hair from your upholstery seats, carpeting, and more in a few passes. It also comes with an upholstery tool that has felt strips designed to pull up more fur and brings a long crevice tool to get deep into the sofa's cushions.

"I vacuumed with this vac and picked up a ridiculous amount of hair," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Made me feel like I've been living in a pigsty, which is all to say that this is fantastic." They also confirmed that it picks up their cat's hair on hard flooring, carpeting, furniture, and more.

Another reviewer impressed by the Bissell handheld said, "I would have happily paid $50 more for it. It has far exceeded my expectations." They even used it to vacuum spilled litter and shared that "the Bissell sucked it up like a champ and was still at full power."

It's time to suck up every quick mess your pet has made with the Bissell cordless pet vacuum. Get it for $69 at Amazon now.

