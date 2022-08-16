People.com Lifestyle Home The Bissell Handheld Pet Vacuum Sucks Up Kibble, Litter, and Hair 'Like a Champ' and It's Only $69 It has earned more than 4,100 five-star ratings on Amazon so far By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Your pet is arguably the best roommate you could ever have — they love you unconditionally, want constant snuggles, and force you on mental health walks. The only problem? Your furry friend can make a mess by tracking in dirt or just shedding uncontrollably. But it's nothing a handheld vacuum can't take care of. And thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Bissell pet vacuum cleaner that's under $70. The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Pet Vacuum is ideal for any animal lover because it can pick up kibble, debris, and of course, fur like a pro. It's no wonder shoppers who have dogs, cats, and even birds are obsessed with the Bissell vacuum, earning it more than 4,100 five-star ratings to date. Amazon Buy It! Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Pet Vacuum, $68.99; amazon.com With just over 14 volts of power, this cordless vacuum can suck up anything from cat litter to dust bunnies thanks to its wide mouth (without attachments on) and "superior suction." With a full battery, it provides a 15-minute runtime without the loss of suction power, which shoppers swear "lasts forever before needing a charge" since the handheld is ideal for quick spot treatments on your floors, couch, stairs, or car seat. While the vacuum itself is a great tool to have, its attachments just might put it over the top. Pop on the motorized brush and watch it rotate to remove layers of hair from your upholstery seats, carpeting, and more in a few passes. It also comes with an upholstery tool that has felt strips designed to pull up more fur and brings a long crevice tool to get deep into the sofa's cushions. A Hoover Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Appalled by How Much' Mess It Picks Up Is on Sale for $138 at Amazon "I vacuumed with this vac and picked up a ridiculous amount of hair," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Made me feel like I've been living in a pigsty, which is all to say that this is fantastic." They also confirmed that it picks up their cat's hair on hard flooring, carpeting, furniture, and more. Another reviewer impressed by the Bissell handheld said, "I would have happily paid $50 more for it. It has far exceeded my expectations." They even used it to vacuum spilled litter and shared that "the Bissell sucked it up like a champ and was still at full power." It's time to suck up every quick mess your pet has made with the Bissell cordless pet vacuum. Get it for $69 at Amazon now. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.