Amazon Shoppers Say This Surprising Device Is 'Better Than a Vacuum Cleaner' — and It's Under $30
When you're dealing with a small mess, sometimes it simply doesn't seem worth it to lug out the upright vacuum cleaner to tidy up a few pieces of dirt. And while you could certainly bend over with a dustpan to collect a handful of crumbs, there's a much more comfortable way to pick up after these kinds of messes: a floor sweeper.
Amazon shoppers like the Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet and Floor Sweeper, which has been slashed to just $29. The sweeper is ideal for running over small messes like crumbs, pet hair, and dirt. The compact appliance made from 100 percent recycled plastic is complete with a rotating brush that grabs both large and small debris and can be dragged across a number of surfaces including carpets, rugs, and hardwood floors.
Unlike a typical vacuum cleaner, the sweeper requires zero electricity — it doesn't have to be plugged in or charged and is always ready to be used. Plus, it operates at a near-silent level, so you don't have to worry about waking up the kids or bothering the neighbors with the sound of a loud appliance. Once the sweeper has been filled with dust, simply empty the twin dirt pans and it'll be ready to roll once more.
Buy It! Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet and Floor Sweeper, $28.98 (orig. $30.89) at amazon.com
The sweeper has picked up over 13,000 five-star ratings, with many saying it's "better than a vacuum cleaner" and it makes them "deliriously happy." One shopper even writes, "This little jewel picks up every little seed and feather that my goofy parakeet tends to sling all over the place, and it takes no effort other than a fast push over the mess."
"I've had my sweeper for a year now and I love it," one five-star reviewer shares. "It does exactly what it says it does — pick up dirt, hair, little bits of paper, and lint. I use it exclusively on a low-pile carpet. Even doing it twice a week, I still get a fair amount of dirt and hair. I seem to use it more than my regular vacuum because it's so easy and quiet to use. You can definitely see the difference in my carpets, and when I dump out the pans, I feel a sense of accomplishment."
"Your living room carpet is a mess and someone just phoned — 'They will be right over!' Quick, there isn't time to drag out the big ole heavy, 12-pound vacuum cleaner and plug it in," another user says. "That is where the Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet Sweeper comes to the rescue! It is just 3 pounds and just sitting in the corner. The Natural Sweep will quickly and easily pick up all that debris on your carpets and bare floors in a flash. Just a few passes with your Bissell and it is all gone. You will be surprised what your big vacuum missed."
Head to Amazon and shop the Bissell Natural Sweep Carpet and Floor Sweeper for just $29 before this deal disappears for good.
