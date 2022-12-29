Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This Bissell Air Purifier 'Every Night,' and It's 56% Off “The air is just left crisp and clean” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 29, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that you're having difficulty breathing indoors or are sneezing more often than usual, you may be in need of an air purifier. These handy devices help rid your air of allergens, and Amazon shoppers are praising one on-sale model in particular. Consider the Bissell MyAir Hub Air Purifier, which is currently 56 percent off at Amazon. The air purifier is designed with HEPA and carbon filters that capture and trap up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including airborne irritants like dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke, as well as odors. It offers three fan speeds that are whisper-quiet, as well as a night-light option. The air purifier can be placed in just about any small room, such as bedrooms, offices, nurseries, and dorms. Thanks to its compact size, it can be easily moved from room to room. Plus, it's easy to maintain; just make sure to replace the filters every four months (a change indicator will let you know when it's time for a new filter). Amazon Buy It! Bissell MyAir Hub Air Purifier, $58.92 (orig. $133.89); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the Bissell air purifier, with many users noting that they use it "every night." Others say that it "helps with allergies and cat odors." One shopper wrote, "I wake up with a clear nose and no itchiness whatsoever," while another maintained, "The air is just left crisp and clean." A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I am beyond impressed with this air purifier." They explained, "I have been waiting to pull the trigger on one for quite some time and I am so glad I did." They finished off by writing, "I have terrible fall allergies, and this has helped them tremendously." Head to Amazon to get the Bissell MyAir Hub Air Purifier while it's 56 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This iRobot Roomba Vacuum 'Cleans Like a Champ,' According to Shoppers — and It's $105 Off at Target Right Now Whoa! These Air Purifiers Are Up to 68% Off at Target, and Shoppers Think They're Game-Changers for Allergies This Under-the-Radar Section on Amazon Is Filled with Internet Famous Finds — Here's What to Shop Under $30