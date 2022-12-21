I Have 5 Pets, and This Bissell Vacuum Picks Up So Much Hair That It Makes My Carpets Look New Again

With two dogs and three cats at home, I'm no stranger to pet hair. It gets everywhere. Their fur clings to furniture and hides deep in my carpet where other vacuums haven't been able to reach — until now.

The Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum pulls up so much hair that it makes my carpets look brand new again. It provides powerful suction and has a tangle-free brush roll that prevents pet hair from clogging the system, which is the main issue I had with other vacuums in the past. Safe to say, it's the best vacuum for pet hair I've ever tried.

The Bissell vacuum has a swivel head that enables me to pick up debris from hard-to-reach spots, and if it's too tight of a squeeze, I simply pull out the attachments. The unique design also features a detachable pod connected to a hose, and let me tell you, this method makes cleaning furniture, baseboards, and ceilings way less of a hassle since I don't have to pull the entire machine with me.

Along with a user-friendly design, this Bissell vacuum also has a HEPA filter that traps hair, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns within the vacuum; just be sure to clean the filter every so often to ensure it works properly. Another perk is that the holding tank can be emptied at the touch of a button, so I don't even need to touch any of the hair it just picked up.

I bought the vacuum on sale during Black Friday this year, and just a few hours later, it sold out — and now that I've used it for myself, I'm not surprised it did. The Bissell came back in stock a few days ago, and as of this writing, it's still on sale for $50 off at Amazon and able to ship in just one week.

Five pets make keeping the house clean seem nearly impossible, but the Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum has completely changed the game for me. I feel like my floors are actually clean for once, and it doesn't take long at all. Pick up the vacuum at Amazon and try it for yourself.

Carly Kulzer is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered pets, fashion, home, and more for four years, and she occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

