If you're in the market for a vacuum cleaner to keep your floors spotless, we suggest heading to Amazon.

Right now, the retailer is offering 21 percent off the Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum. The upright vacuum is equipped with strong suction power to remove dust, dirt, crumbs, and pet hair. Plus, it has a tangle-free brush roll to help prevent hair from wrapping around it.

While the vacuum is designed to deep clean carpets, rugs, and hard floors, it has a lightweight design. It also features swivel steering, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and other obstacles. Thanks to LED headlights, you'll be able to see a clear cleaning path, even in poorly lit areas.

You can also use the vacuum to tackle above-floor messes. It has a lift-off detachable pod that makes it easy to clean everything from stairs and furniture to windowsills and baseboards. And for targeted cleaning, the vacuum comes with attachments: a Pet TurboEraser Tool and a dusting brush that doubles as a crevice tool. Both can be stored right on the vacuum, so they're easy to access.

Also worth noting? The vacuum has a HEPA-sealed allergen system that captures and traps 99.97 percent of allergens and dust. It also has a filter that's washable, so you can easily keep it clean.

More than 3,800 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "excellent suction power" and "amazing movability."

Even pet owners are impressed by the vacuum, with one saying, "It does a great job of picking up hair off my tile and wood floors, runners, and low pile rugs." They also added, "I like how you can angle it into hard-to-reach places, and the light on the front is really helpful for seeing where all of the hair is."

After vacuuming up "three canisters of cat hair on the first go-around," another shopper shared, "My husband and I were amazed and disgusted." They also wrote, "Our carpets look and feel like new again and are as free of cat hair as can be."

Head to Amazon to snap up the Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum while it's still on sale!

