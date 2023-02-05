Amazon Shoppers Say They Bought This Bissell to 'Replace' Their Dyson — and It's Under $200

Whether your home is filled with shedding dogs or toddlers dropping crumbs all over the place, you require one common device: a vacuum cleaner. And while your utility closet may already be stocked with a device or two, not all vacuums are created equally.

But shoppers swear by the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum — and it's currently on sale at Amazon. The two-in-one vacuum cleaner is designed with a HEPA-sealed allergen system that can trap up to 99.7 percent of allergens as small as 0.3 microns, like dust and pollen, making it easier to breathe indoors while you clean. It's lightweight, so it's easy to carry from room to room, plus it has swivel steering, so you can maneuver into even the tightest of corners.

The vacuum cleaner can be used just about anywhere in your home, whether you want to clean floors, stairs, carpets, or upholstered items. Thanks to the tangle-free brush roll, you won't have to pull out chunks of hair, and the vacuum head's LED lights illuminate all the dirt in front of you so you don't miss a thing. Plus, the device comes with a slew of attachments, such as a Pet TurboEraser (which suctions up stains like a carpet cleaner), a two-in-one crevice tool, and a dust brush.

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $179.89 (orig. $236.89); amazon.com

Over 4,200 Amazon shoppers recommend the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, with users expressing in reviews that they bought this vacuum to "replace" a Dyson — and it's "everything" they wanted. One user said, "I'm shocked at how much stuff it picks up," while another said that it "picked up more dust in [the] carpet than I thought could possibly be in it."

A third reviewer wrote, "We switched over from a Dyson because this offers more attachments and seemed more heavy duty for pet hair and wow. The amount of dust and hair and lint picked up by this vacuum almost made me sick." They finished off by saying, "The kicker? We vacuumed a day prior with the Dyson."

Head to Amazon to get the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum while it's under $200.

