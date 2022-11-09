Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Leaves 'No Trace' of the Messes It Sucks Up — and It's on Sale

If you've noticed dark stains on the carpet, but just can't seem to figure out how to remove them, you're simply in need of a powerful cleaning device. Rather than get on your hands and knees to scrub out stubborn pet messes, invest in a carpet cleaner that's guaranteed to do all the work for you.

Consider opting for the Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The beloved carpet cleaner works to remove pet stains, embedded dirt, and more from carpets, stairs, upholstery, and car interiors. To use the device, simply fill the tank with a mix of water and a formula of your choice (it fits up to three-quarters of a gallon of liquid!), then get to work with one of the two stain tools, gently dragging the device across a mess. The superior suction power will automatically suck up dirt with ease.

Thanks to its compact, small size, the device is easy to transport from room to room. It's complete with a 5-foot hose and a 20-foot power cord, giving you plenty of space to work. Users can choose from two tools to clean: The 3-inch tough stain tool scrubs away stains on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors, while the deep stain tool works to clean from the bottom up, pulling out dirt from within.

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79); amazon.com

The carpet cleaner is a bestseller in its category, and it's picked up more than 5,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Users note that it has "remarkable cleaning power" and makes items look "like new." One shopper wrote, "When used properly this machine is absolutely awesome," while another added: "There is absolutely no trace, odor, or anything left after using this great machine."

Another five-star reviewer explained that the carpet cleaner's suction power is "incredibly strong," writing, "Once I received this wet vacuum, I was able to restore our couch to an almost new condition." They added: "I cleaned our couches, our car seats, [and] our interior home stairs." The reviewer also noted that it "saved so much money that I would have spent on shampooing companies and auto detailers." Finally, they finished off by saying, "This is one of my favorite items ever purchased on Amazon, and I think every household should have one."

Head to Amazon to get the Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner while it's on sale.

