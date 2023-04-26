There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now

Carpet cleaning can be a hassle. It seems like you're either exerting a ton of elbow grease to scrub out stains or spending a pretty penny on professional services. Luckily, there's a powerful cleaning gadget that can do the heavy lifting for you.

The Bissell Little Green Pro Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner promises to wash away messes quickly, effectively, and with little effort. More than 6,600 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect rating and — if you act fast — you can snag it on sale for under $150 (at a price we haven't seen since Black Friday!).

To get started, fill the cleaner's tank with water and the cleaning solution of your choice. Then, switch it on and use the two different spot-cleaning tools to suck up stains, dust, dirt, and other debris from your carpets and upholstery. The 3-inch tough stain tool both scrubs and suctions away stains on top of surfaces, while the deep stain tool cleans from the bottom up to remove embedded messes.

Plus, its 20-foot power cord gives you plenty of reach, so there's no need to drag the whole device to each individual mess. Not that it would matter much, since the carpet cleaner only weighs 13 pounds.

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79); amazon.com

All of its functionality, effectiveness, and rave reviews have earned the Bissell Little Green Pro the number two spot on the bestsellers list in its category. For instance, one shopper was "blown away" by how well it worked cleaning the "deeply ingrained sweat [and] dirt" from their "20-year-old car seats," while another user said it "made [their] furniture smell amazing and look brand new." "It removed stains from months ago and disinfected perfectly," they added.

Pet owners also love the carpet cleaner. One reviewer that's "impressed at the suction power" called it "perfect" for "pet messes," in addition to other cleaning tasks. A shopper who has a dog shared how they were "disgusted at the color of the water" after they used it to clean their rug. And a final reviewer with four children, two dogs, and two cats wrote: "When I say this thing sucks, I say that in a complimentary way. It sucks all the dirt and dander, even the stuff that's embedded and ground into [my] upholstery."

Save yourself the energy and expense of carpet cleaning by adding the Bissell Little Green Pro Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner to your cart while it's on sale. Hurry — you don't want to wait until next Black Friday to see this price again!

