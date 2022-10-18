Lifestyle Home This 'Unbelievable' Carpet Cleaner Erases Stubborn Stains, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale at Amazon One user said it “made the dog’s accident disappear like it was never there” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've been dealing with hard-to-remove dark stains on the couch or carpet — but haven't quite managed to get them out despite hours of work — you simply require the right powerful cleaning tool. That's where the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner comes in, and it's on sale at Amazon right now. The customer-loved cleaning device works to lift messes and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. To use it, simply fill the 48-ounce tank with water and your stain remover of choice, and then get to work dragging the 3-inch tough stain tool across surfaces. This will automatically erase dark marks and stubborn stains without much effort on your end. The device comes with a number of specialized accessories, including a stain trapper tool that keeps pet and other liquid messes inside it. Plus, you can use the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool to clean out the machine's hose after you've finished using it. And thanks to its compact size, the carpet cleaner can easily be stored without taking up much space. Amazon Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you've used the brand's other customer-loved Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner before, you may be wondering how the two differ. Although they're priced very similarly, the main difference is that the deluxe version comes with more accessories, allowing you to target a slew of areas around the house. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about this carpet cleaner, with many noting that stains are "suctioned up" and others calling it a "miracle worker." One user said that it "made the dog's accident disappear like it was never there," while another remarked: "I wish I had bought this thing sooner because it is seriously amazing." A third five-star reviewer wrote, "This thing, for its size, is unbelievable!" They also added: "I was thinking I was going to have to throw my shag rug away, but I tried this on it and it pulled 98 percent of the stain out! You can't even really see it." They finished off by saying, "I'm so impressed with this thing!" Head to Amazon to get the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner while it's on sale. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score Amazing Deals from Madewell, Ulta, Target, and More At $70 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Might Be the Best We've Ever Seen This Popular Bikini Brand Launched Its First Holiday Dress Collection with 'The Bachelor''s Lauren Luyendyk Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.