If you've been dealing with hard-to-remove dark stains on the couch or carpet — but haven't quite managed to get them out despite hours of work — you simply require the right powerful cleaning tool.

That's where the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner comes in, and it's on sale at Amazon right now. The customer-loved cleaning device works to lift messes and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. To use it, simply fill the 48-ounce tank with water and your stain remover of choice, and then get to work dragging the 3-inch tough stain tool across surfaces. This will automatically erase dark marks and stubborn stains without much effort on your end.

The device comes with a number of specialized accessories, including a stain trapper tool that keeps pet and other liquid messes inside it. Plus, you can use the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool to clean out the machine's hose after you've finished using it. And thanks to its compact size, the carpet cleaner can easily be stored without taking up much space.

If you've used the brand's other customer-loved Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner before, you may be wondering how the two differ. Although they're priced very similarly, the main difference is that the deluxe version comes with more accessories, allowing you to target a slew of areas around the house.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about this carpet cleaner, with many noting that stains are "suctioned up" and others calling it a "miracle worker." One user said that it "made the dog's accident disappear like it was never there," while another remarked: "I wish I had bought this thing sooner because it is seriously amazing."

A third five-star reviewer wrote, "This thing, for its size, is unbelievable!" They also added: "I was thinking I was going to have to throw my shag rug away, but I tried this on it and it pulled 98 percent of the stain out! You can't even really see it." They finished off by saying, "I'm so impressed with this thing!"

Head to Amazon to get the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner while it's on sale.

