You Can Get Bissell's Famous Little Green Machine With Over 2,600 Perfect Ratings for Nearly 30% Off Right Now
If you've got some stubborn stains on your hands, finding an effective solution can seem impossible. Thousands of shoppers cast their reviews, though, and the results are in: The Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is a must-have for people with pets, little ones, or furniture in need of a deep clean.
Coffee spill on the sofa? Sticky little hands tracked peanut butter and jelly through the kitchen and across your new white rug? A shedding pup who uses your velvet futon as their personal throne, leaving behind plenty of hair each time they get up from a nap? Enter Bissell's Little Green Machine (as shoppers refer to it), a portable cleaner that works its magic on any dirty upholstered or carpeted surface — including car interiors.
While shoppers praise the device's ease of use and ability to tackle pet accidents and decades-old stains, there's something else that makes it an even better purchase: the price. The Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is currently on sale for just $89 at Walmart, down more than $30 from its original price.
Shoppers who have never owned a carpet cleaner — instead, choosing to rent one every few years — are in for a treat. Here's how the top-rated device works. The Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner uses strong spray and suction technology to lift dirt and odors from surfaces. Cleaning formula and water are housed in the "cleaning tank" and sprayed from the 3-inch "tough stain tool." The used water and dirt are then sent to the 48-ounce "dirty water tank," which gets emptied when full or after each use.
An 8-ounce trial size of the Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaning formula is included with this sale price, but you can also use your own cleaner of choice. One reviewer noted that just a couple of tablespoons, or 1 ounce, of liquid is effective when mixed with hot water, but you'll want to stock up on additional formula for future uses (or larger messes).
Shoppers on the fence about investing in Bissell's Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaners should think about it like this: For $89, you're basically saving yourself from additional purchases down the road. Like one reviewer mentioned, the popular Bissell cleaner can restore the dingiest of furniture, so you won't be forced to spend hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on something new for the living room later on. A few shoppers with decades-old couches even attested to the power of this little cleaning device, which completely revamped their old pieces.
Plus, is there anything more satisfying than successfully removing stains you previously thought were permanent? We didn't think so. Pick yours up at Walmart while it's on sale for nearly 30 percent off now.
