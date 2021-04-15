People Can’t Stop Buying This TikTok-Loved Carpet Cleaner That Removes ‘Years Worth’ of Dirt and Stains

Before its rise to TikTok fame, the Bissell Little Green Machine was already a customer-favorite item. The appliance has over 15,200 five-star Amazon ratings and is one of the top ten best-selling carpet cleaning machines on the site. The spot cleaner is designed to deep clean and target tough stains by combining water and Bissell's special cleaning solution with a powerful suction. While it's not a steam cleaner (the brand recommends using warm water since it doesn't heat up), many hoppers note that it "still cleans really well" and is easier to use thanks to its small size.