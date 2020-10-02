Thousands of Walmart Shoppers and TikTok Users Are Amazed This Vacuum Is Only $20

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Spending more time at home inevitably means more to clean up, so having a vacuum is an absolute must. The good news? You don’t have to break the bank to buy one powerful enough to get the job done.

Though it usually retails at an already affordable $30, the compact vacuum is now marked down to less than $20 for a truly impressive deal you — and your floors — won’t want to miss out on. And as far as vacuums go, the multitasking Bissell is aesthetically pleasing, which is yet another reason it’s won points with TikTok users.

Like its name suggests, the compact vacuum can be used three different ways: on carpet and hard floors as a traditional stick vacuum, on stairs and tough-to-reach corners by using the quick release handle, or as a hand vacuum for upholstery.

Plus, it’s made with a bagless design, so all you have to do is empty the cup and you’re good to go — no messy replacement needed. And since you get all that in a lightweight vacuum that weighs less than four pounds, it’s ideal for small spaces like dorm rooms and apartments.

If you’ve been looking for a way to keep your space neat and tidy, consider this your chance. Head to Walmart to snag the three-in-one vacuum both TikTok and Walmart shoppers are raving about.

Buy It! Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $19.86 (orig. $28.86); walmart.com