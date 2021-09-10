Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Top-Rated Bissell Stick Vacuum — and It's 40% Off Right Now
Getting the motivation to clean the house is not the easiest thing to do — especially if you're working with archaic technology. If you haven't purchased a new vacuum cleaner in a long time, now's your opportunity to upgrade; after all, it's quite possible you'll fall in love with cleaning your house.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and right now it's 40 percent off. This stick vacuum is complete with a high tech digital motor that can spin up to 420 miles per hour, which is powerful enough to easily suck up any dirt, pet hair, and debris laying around the house. Three cleaning modes offer the ability to choose the suction power based on what kind of mess you're cleaning up.
A tangle-free brush prevents hair from consistently wrapping around it, so you won't have to constantly pull out tufts after every clean. The stick vacuum can also be converted into a hand vacuum to reach high places or simply clean up small messes. It even comes with a few attachments, including a crevice tool and dusting brush, and the main motorized brush tool is fitted with LED lights, allowing you to illuminate any dark corners.
Buy It! Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. $365.64); amazon.com
Over 3,200 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it the "future of cordless vacuums." Other shoppers note that it will "change your life," while another writes, "How did I ever survive without this cordless vacuum?"
"Absolutely amazing," one five-star reviewer shares. "We have a Tamaskan Wolf-Hybrid who sheds like crazy. The Iconpet sucked everything up in all the hard to reach places. We went nuts moving all the furniture and vacuuming. We were disgusted yet so thankful for how much hair it picked up." They also found the LED lights useful for picking up pet hair they wouldn't have noticed otherwise, adding, "It's so gross to see how much hair is on the floor when the light shines on it, but man is it ever helpful."
"This is hands down the best stick vacuum," another customer says. "This replaced my Dyson stick vac and my only regret is not buying it as soon as it came out. For starters the brush doesn't clog up with hair like the Dyson did... It is lightweight, [has] great suction, [and is] easy to maneuver. I've used it on all types of surfaces and it was consistent."
For anyone who's been looking to upgrade their old vacuum cleaner, start by shopping the Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $219.99 at Amazon before this deal disappears for good.
- Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Top-Rated Bissell Stick Vacuum — and It's 40% Off Right Now
- This Top-Selling Dog Grooming Kit Is Easy to Use and Saves Shoppers Tons of Money
- This Popular Waffle-Knit Cardigan Is Secretly 51% Off, but Only for a Few More Hours
- Shoppers Plan on 'Living in' These Cozy Target Tops — and They're All Under $35