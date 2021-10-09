This $57 Bissell Stick Vacuum Has One Unique Feature That Gets Pet Hair and Debris in Tight Corners
Have you noticed that the hardest places to vacuum are the corners in your home? You have to go back and forth trying to get every last crumb, dust, and pet hair strand, which can certainly be time-consuming. It's why over 1,800 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the popular V-shaped Bissell Hard Floor Expert Stick Vac, which is designed to suction up debris with just one pass. Get it now for just $57.
The impressive Bissell vacuum uses cyclonic suction that shoppers say picks up "everything in its path" thanks to its corded design and 5 amps of power. With its V-shaped head, the vacuum cleans corners and edges like a pro by collecting debris as it goes and funnelling it down to the suction opening. And because it has a wide 12-inch cleaning path, this unique vacuum can grab large and small debris with little to no effort.
Buy It! Bissell Hard Floor Expert Stick Vac, $56.64; amazon.com
This Bissell model is designed for tiles, laminate, and hardwood floors, however, shoppers say this "incredibly powerful" vacuum also does a great job cleaning low-pile carpets as well. A big crowd pleaser is its rubber squeegees on the bottom that shoppers say work wonders for picking up hair and tiny particles that get lost while sweeping. Some even say they prefer the squeegees over traditional vacuum roller brushes that tend to get tangled after cleaning up long hair.
Weighing just 7 pounds, its lightweight build has shoppers saying they can vacuum their entire house, including the stairs, without pulling a muscle. It also has an easy-to-use swivel head that lets you get around furniture and tough spaces with ease. And when you're done, just empty it out via its bagless dust bin. Easy, peasy!
"What a little powerhouse of a vacuum!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It picks up everything in one pass — small debris and items as large as bite-size pretzels. It easily travels from room to room with a really long cord, so you do not have to switch outlets much during use. The design offers optimum maneuverability in those hard-to-reach places (along baseboards, under baby gates, and around furniture). Easy, smart, effective. Have you bought it yet?"
"I love, love, love this machine," writes another who has two long-haired German Shepherds. "This device is awesome. The V-shape cleans great right up to every corner as well as around legs on furniture. The suction on the outside ends of the vacuum reached under furniture nicely and pulled out fur I didn't even know was there!"
Clean even the hardest corners with the Bissell Hard Floor Expert Stick Vac that Amazon shoppers use daily. Get it for just $57 now.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- This Portable Space Heater Gives 'Instant Heat in Under 60 Seconds' — and It's Less Than $30 at Amazon
- Amazon Dropped 10,000+ New Deals, Including a Hidden 50% Off Coupon on Its Best-Selling Pillows
- This $57 Bissell Stick Vacuum Has One Unique Feature That Gets Pet Hair and Debris in Tight Corners
- That Internet-Famous Pan Oprah Winfrey Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Is on Sale This Weekend