People Love This Stick Vacuum So Much, They Say It’s the Best $30 They’ve Spent in Adulthood

The Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is actually three vacuums in one. You can use it as a conventional stick vacuum for cleaning carpets, rugs, or hardwood floors, or you could convert it into a hand vacuum or stair vacuum using the included tools. Regardless of how you choose to use the multipurpose vacuum, it has a strong suction for trapping dust, pet dander, and liquids. The vacuum's dirt cup can fit up to 22 ounces at a time, and when you're done, you can empty its contents into the trash with the touch of a button.