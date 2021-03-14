People Love This Stick Vacuum So Much, They Say It’s the Best $30 They’ve Spent in Adulthood

It's a pain to bring out a big, heavy vacuum for quick cleaning tasks, like picking up pet hair or cookie crumbs. That's when you need a sleek, lightweight vacuum that'll tackle those minor messes with minimal effort required. If you're looking for a recommendation, Amazon shoppers have discovered a $30 stick vacuum that they say makes cleaning "extremely easy" and saves them a ton of time.
The Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is actually three vacuums in one. You can use it as a conventional stick vacuum for cleaning carpets, rugs, or hardwood floors, or you could convert it into a hand vacuum or stair vacuum using the included tools. Regardless of how you choose to use the multipurpose vacuum, it has a strong suction for trapping dust, pet dander, and liquids. The vacuum's dirt cup can fit up to 22 ounces at a time, and when you're done, you can empty its contents into the trash with the touch of a button.
But the best part about this vacuum is how lightweight and compact it is. It measures just over 44 inches high and weighs three pounds. It's so easy to handle, some Amazon shoppers say they bought this vacuum as a toy for their toddlers. "This was a Christmas gift for my two-year-old so she could 'clean like Mommy', but her neat freak grandfather and I have basically confiscated it because it works so well," one reviewer explained.
The best-selling vacuum has over 25,900 five-star ratings, with reviewers praising how easy it is to use and maneuver. In fact, some are declaring in the comments section that this vacuum is even better than the Dyson and Hoover vacuums that they've tried.
"Ever since getting my own place, I've had 'Monica-esque' tendencies, and I need things to be CLEAN," a reviewer said. "I vacuum every single day, in part because I cook so much, but mostly because I have a black lab who sheds more than a husky. This vacuum makes cleaning super easy, and is very lightweight. My roommate was gifted a $900 Dyson that's so unwieldy, and it doesn't perform nearly as well as this $30 vacuum."
Other reviewers note they used to sweep their floors several times a day, but that this efficient vacuum rendered all manual sweeping obsolete. One called their purchase "the best $30 I have ever spent in my entire adulthood," while another added, "this vacuum is up there with DVR and online banking in the 'changed my life' category."
Considering all the glowing reviews, it's no surprise the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is already out of stock in some colors. Shop the customer-loved vacuum for $30 on Amazon today to get a kickstart on your spring cleaning.
