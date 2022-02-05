This Popular Cordless Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up Pet Hair, Dirt and Dust 'in a Snap' — and It's Less Than $130

Vacuuming doesn't have to feel like a chore — or a pain in the back. One way to make cleaning your home a seamless affair is by giving yourself the freedom to vacuum without plugging in your device. If you have an upright model that requires access to an outlet, let this be your sign to upgrade to a cordless vacuum, like the under-$130 Bissell Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum that one cat owner said can "get everything up in a snap."