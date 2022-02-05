This Popular Cordless Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up Pet Hair, Dirt and Dust 'in a Snap' — and It's Less Than $130
Vacuuming doesn't have to feel like a chore — or a pain in the back. One way to make cleaning your home a seamless affair is by giving yourself the freedom to vacuum without plugging in your device. If you have an upright model that requires access to an outlet, let this be your sign to upgrade to a cordless vacuum, like the under-$130 Bissell Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum that one cat owner said can "get everything up in a snap."
The cord-free Bissell can run for up to 20 minutes on a single charge, making it ideal for small homes and quick touch-ups on all kinds of flooring, including tile, hardwood, rugs, and even shag carpets. That versatility is thanks to its intuitive brush roll, which stops rotating on hard floors and triggers a powerful suction mode to pick up lightweight debris like hair and dust bunnies rather than pushing them away.
Plus, the lightweight swiveling stick vacuum has a unique folding handle that lets you clean under furniture without bending over and straining your back. Unlike other vacuums, this one's handle folds inward, allowing you to get all the way to the back of the bed frame or couch without moving it. It's why reviewers who have arthritis have given it a five-star rating on Amazon.
This Bissell also eliminates the need for a handheld vacuum, since it can actually transform into one. All you have to do is remove the middle section from the main device — attach the crevice attachment to clean your drapes and the upholstery tool to grab hair and crumbs from the sofa.
And when you're done, just dump its contents from the bagless dustbin right in the trash. The built-in filter can also be taken out and washed to ensure optimal functioning. As for storing, that folding handle makes it easy to stash it in a small closet.
The popular Bissell vacuum is beloved by Amazon shoppers, some of whom wrote in reviews that it exceeded their expectations. Multiple people have said they're replacing $400 Dyson and Shark vacuums with this $130 pick. One even said this Bissell stick is "better than Roomba," while another simply claimed that "by far, this is one of the best."
Upgrade to the Bissell cordless stick vacuum that can "pick up so much dirt" for less than $130 on Amazon.
