Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These 3 Bissell Vacuums Are Dominating Amazon Right Now — and They’re All Under $100

You don’t have to shell out big bucks to get a powerful and versatile vacuum these days, and these three wildly popular options are proof.

There are over 3,000 vacuum cleaners available on Amazon, but thousands of shoppers from the retailer’s passionate reviewer community rave about these three Bissell’s Cleanview vacuums in particular. In fact, each one has earned a near-perfect rating and racked up a minimum of 2,000 five-star reviews (and many more, in some cases). And here’s the most impressive part: Each one is currently going for $100 or less.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amazon Reviewer-Loved Bissell Vacuums Under $100

Though some popular vacuum brands sell their upright cleaners for upwards of $500, these shopper-loved gadgets go for much less while still offering powerful suction, versatile functions, and easy-to-maneuver designs.

Shoppers looking for the most budget-friendly option should consider Bissell’s bagless 2486 cleaner (the orange vacuum), which happens to currently be Amazon’s fourth best-selling vacuum overall. The $80 machine works across hardwood, tile, carpet, and upholstery and comes with a series of add-ons, like an extension wand, crevice tool, and an upholstery cleaner. And thanks to its lightweight and sleek design, it’s easy to move around your home and carry upstairs. Overall, users love this one for general cleaning and call it “surprisingly powerful” and “the best vacuum” they’ve ever owned.

Dog and cat owners will appreciate Bissell’s Swivel Pet bagless cleaner (the green one), which is a little bigger and heavier, but is Amazon’s absolute best-selling vacuum overall. Coming in at just under $100, this one features a triple action brush, which loosens, lifts, and removes debris that’s settled deep into carpets.

And just like the name implies, it’s designed to be especially effective on dander thanks to the included pet hair corner tool and pet turboeraser, which collects shedding from stairs. Overall, shoppers call it a “game-changer” for households with pets. “It’s a powerful vacuum with lots of suction, and while it’s a little noisy, it cleans so well and is so easy, that I don’t care about it being loud.”

The Multi-Cyclonic Cleanview vacuum (the purple one) is another popular choice, earning over 9,100 perfect reviews (the most of any Bissell cleaner). It’s even lighter than the Cleanview and Swivel pet cleaners listed above, and comes with an extra powerful system, “premium” attachable tools, and an extra large dirt tank, allowing you to clean for longer periods. Overall, owners call it “a god among vacuums,” raving about its strong suction, which picks up an impressive amount of debris in just one pass.

Given their affordable price points and impressive reputations, you can’t go wrong with any of the three machines. Plus, there are even more affordable reviewer-loved vacuums from the brand, like its handheld pet hair eraser vacuum, which is going for $70, and its Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum, which is on sale for just $25. Both will round out your cleaning arsenal and are great for small, quick cleaning projects.

Shop all three of the highly praised, $100-and-under vacuums below, or check out Bissell’s other higher end cleaners featured in its Amazon store.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99; amazon.com