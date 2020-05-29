This $100 Vacuum Has Earned Over 8,300 Five-Star Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars to get yourself a powerful vacuum, and this little wonder is proof.

Thousands of Amazon reviewers (over 8,300) are obsessed with the Bissell Cleanview vacuum cleaner and gave it five-star reviews. Shoppers are so passionate about the affordable, bagless cleaner, which is designed to deliver serious suction and feel super light, that they’ve described it as “the best vacuum ever,” “a God among vacuums,” and a “must-buy.” And here’s the best part — it costs just $100.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bissell 9595A CleanView Bagless Vacuum, $99.99; amazon.com

The cleaning machine is one of Amazon’s overall best-selling products in its home department, currently coming in at the ninth best seller in its massive Home and Kitchen section, which features thousands of products. Shoppers love the vacuum’s lightweight feel, affordable price tag, and reusable and easy-to-wash filter, but most of all, its impressive suction and cleaning power that works across carpets and hardwoods.

The dynamic cleaner features a no-mess bin that releases debris straight into your trash can with a simple click (no bags here!). It also comes with an extension wand and a series of attachments (like brush and crevice tools) that make it easy to clean stairs, furniture, and harder-to-reach spots. With tons of features and accessories that are comparable to those included with higher end vacuums, it’s no wonder this gadget is a hit with shoppers.

“Best vacuum I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer chimed in. “I've owned this vacuum for over two years, the suction is still amazing [and] insanely powerful! The extra vacuum attachment works wonderfully as well. I was so impressed with this vacuum that I bought my mother one as well, and she absolutely loves it.”

And just like other Bissell cleaners, which are known for picking up pet hair, this sleek vacuum works wonders in homes with dogs and cats. “This thing can really pick up the pet hair,” another reviewer shared. “I have been using this vacuum for almost two years and still have no complaints. The spinning brush attachment is great for furniture and getting pet hairs off everything. It’s super easy to clean and pretty light.” Get it now and give it a go — you may be the next reviewer to give the Prime-eligible vacuum a five-star review.