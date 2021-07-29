This Powerful Vacuum Is a 'Pet Owner's Best Friend' — and It Cleans Whole Houses in 20 Minutes
There are so many considerations shoppers have to think about when picking a vacuum: Is it powerful? Is it lightweight? Is it fast? Does it have a large dustbin capacity? It's always best to have an easy-to-carry and effective vacuum that can whizz through all sorts of surfaces in the least amount of time, and that's exactly what Amazon shoppers say Bissell's CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner does.
The Swivel Rewind is a powerful vacuum for pet hair that's specifically designed to suck up any small, annoying debris around the house, so it's easy to see why it's earned over 11,000 five-star ratings. While shoppers say its strong suction makes it "a pet owner's best friend," it's the speed with which it can pick up all those tiny scraps and crumbs that makes it a must-have. "Two months in and this is the best vacuum I've ever had," wrote a reviewer. "I can vacuum two bedrooms, a long hallway, a large living room, dining room, and small kitchen in about 20 minutes."
Buy It! Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99; amazon.com
The lightweight vacuum can zoom through rooms with a variety of surfaces (including carpets, stairs, upholstery, rugs, hardwood floors, and even pet beds) quickly and effectively in one go. "I love how easy it is to maneuver and how powerful the suction is," said a reviewer. "With my old vacuum I would have to double back after vacuuming the whole house. With this, I only have to cover the house once and everything — I mean everything — is sucked up."
Its swivel head brush has two small edge attachments that easily pick up dust and fuzz by the floorboards or the feet of any bulky furniture, and its detachable extension wand lets you hand vacuum sofas and other upholstered furniture faster. Shoppers even rave about how easy it is to remove and unload the dustbin, saying there's "no need to worry about the dust getting into the air because you simply open the bottom, empty the contents, and close the trash lid."
The Bissell vacuum has been a ″lifesaver″ for a corgi-owning reviewer, who added, "I use it every other day, and it is fast and powerful and handles pet fur very well." Another said it's "the one to buy" if you're looking for a vacuum that's really capable of picking up tons of pet hair. Shop the vacuum at Amazon now for $150, or get it in a bundle with an extra handheld vacuum from Bissell for $213.
Buy It! Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum and Hand Vacuum Bundle, $212.98 (orig. $222.98); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- Target Shoppers Say This Tank Dress Looks Good on All Different Body Types — and It's Only $10
- This Powerful Vacuum Is a 'Pet Owner's Best Friend' — and It Cleans Whole Houses in 20 Minutes
- Amazon Quietly Marked Down More Than 400 College Essentials — and Deals Start at $5
- Lindsay Lohan Uses This Supermodel-Favorite Sunscreen for Her Fair Skin