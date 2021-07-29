This Powerful Vacuum Is a 'Pet Owner's Best Friend' — and It Cleans Whole Houses in 20 Minutes

The Swivel Rewind is a powerful vacuum for pet hair that's specifically designed to suck up any small, annoying debris around the house, so it's easy to see why it's earned over 11,000 five-star ratings. While shoppers say its strong suction makes it "a pet owner's best friend," it's the speed with which it can pick up all those tiny scraps and crumbs that makes it a must-have. "Two months in and this is the best vacuum I've ever had," wrote a reviewer. "I can vacuum two bedrooms, a long hallway, a large living room, dining room, and small kitchen in about 20 minutes."