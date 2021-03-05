Amazon Shoppers (and Even Professional Cleaners) Rave About This Bissell Vacuum — and It’s on Sale for Under $100

If you thought you had to shell out hundreds of dollars for a decent vacuum, think again!
One of Amazon's most-reviewed and best-selling vacuums, Bissell's Cleanview Swivel Pet upright cleaner, is currently on sale for under $100. Thousands of shoppers love the dynamic tool, and praise its strong suction, versatility, and lightweight feel. It's earned over 27,000 five-star ratings, making it one of Amazon's most popular upright vacuums overall.
Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $98.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
The now-$99 vacuum works across various floor types, including carpets, rugs, hardwood, and tile. And while it's pretty versatile, it's especially popular among pet owners who appreciate the built-in floor brush, which grabs pet hair that may be tangled or matted in carpet. The vacuum also comes with Bissell's Turboeraser tool, a smaller brush that connects to its hose and gathers pet hair from harder to reach spots, like stairs, upholstered furniture, and nooks that a large vacuum can't access.
Maintenance is easy thanks to its bagless design and washable filter. Users can hygienically dispose of dirt and debris straight into their trashcan by simply clicking the release button, which opens the dirt tank and propels its contents. From there, it's easy to remove the filter, which you can wash and clean with soap and water in your sink.
Picky shoppers, cleaning fiends, and even professional cleaners gave the vacuum a five-star review. Owners call it "the best vacuum ever," and rave about its overall value, claiming it outperforms higher end options from other well-known brands.
"I am a clean freak, and I highly recommend this product if you like to keep your home tidy," one reviewer wrote. "The suction is strong and consistent. It cleans up hair, dirt, and debris impeccably, and swivels without much effort. Emptying the canister is very easy as well, as is the cleaning of the machine overall. Many of the parts are removable for easy cleaning. Love it!"
"I happen to own a cleaning company and have used dozens of vacuums," another reviewer wrote. "After using Dyson, Shark, and Hoover, I'm very happy with how this model compares and would purchase again. I like the suction, attachments, and weight. It's a great vacuum."
While this Amazon deal is proving to be a hit with shoppers — the machine is now backordered until mid-March — you can still get in on these savings by placing your order now. Just be sure to act fast because there's no word on how long this sale will last and it may sell out before the discount expires.
