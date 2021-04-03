Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Shocked at the ‘Ungodly Amount’ of Dirt This $75 Vacuum Picks Up

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
If you're looking for a vacuum that will take your spring cleaning to the next level, Amazon shoppers think this popular option from Bissell will do the trick.
While there are tons of top-rated vacuums on Amazon, from cordless Dyson-like models to vacuum-mop hybrids, over 12,000 customers are obsessed with the Bissell Cleanview vacuum. In fact, the model is so loved it's in the top three on Amazon's best-selling vacuums chart. The bagless vacuum has a near-perfect rating on the site thanks to how powerful and lightweight it is. It's specially designed to clean efficiently after just one pass, has a one liter capacity dirt tank, and a 25 foot power cord. The Bissell also comes with several cleaning tools that can be attached to its six foot long hose.
Customers call the Bissell Cleanview a "beast," and rave that it "picks up the unimaginable" from floors and carpets. The (almost) best part? The vacuum is on sale for $75 for a limited time.
Buy It! Bissell 2486 Cleanview Vacuum Cleaner, $74.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
"I thought I did a pretty good job keeping my wood floors swept, [but] it filled up completely with an ungodly amount of dog hair, me hair, and dust," one shopper wrote. "I guess my old vacuum was really lousy in comparison."
Customers often say they're left astounded by how much cleaner the Bissell Cleanview leaves their floors. One reviewer said they were "surprised at the amount of yuck it pulled out of the carpet," while another wrote, "When I tell you the SHOCKING amount of dirt this new vacuum picked up from the small section of area rug that was vacuumed just a few days ago with the old one...I mean, horrifying."
And while the Cleanview is not advertised as a pet vacuum, shoppers say it's the one to get if you have pets. One shopper wrote that it "immediately sucked up half a canister of dog hair," and added "I had no idea how much pet fur was in my seemingly clean carpet."$75 for a vacuum that will leave you with "brand new" looking carpets? Yes, please. Head to Amazon to add the Bissell Cleanview to your cart while it's still on sale.