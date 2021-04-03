Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Shocked at the ‘Ungodly Amount’ of Dirt This $75 Vacuum Picks Up

While there are tons of top-rated vacuums on Amazon, from cordless Dyson-like models to vacuum-mop hybrids, over 12,000 customers are obsessed with the Bissell Cleanview vacuum. In fact, the model is so loved it's in the top three on Amazon's best-selling vacuums chart. The bagless vacuum has a near-perfect rating on the site thanks to how powerful and lightweight it is. It's specially designed to clean efficiently after just one pass, has a one liter capacity dirt tank, and a 25 foot power cord. The Bissell also comes with several cleaning tools that can be attached to its six foot long hose.