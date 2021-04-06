People Are Actually Tossing Their $400 Vacuums in the Dumpster After Getting This $70 Bissell One

The Bissell AeroSwift vacuum has shocked multiple reviewers who call it “amazing” and say the “suction power is ‘wow.’” Whether you have tiled floors or shaggy carpets, the multi-surface vacuum can tackle it all thanks to its 6.2 amps of power and its long, 30-foot cord. It’s also designed with five height adjustments that’ll respond to your carpet’s length and have your space “cleaned to the heavens.”