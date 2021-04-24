People Say This $35 Portable Vacuum Is a ‘Little Powerhouse’ for Cleaning Small Messes

Profile Menu
Small messes don't always call for dragging your regular ole’ stick vacuum out of the closet. Sometimes, you just need a little picker-upper to get the job done — that’s why Amazon shoppers are buying the Bissell AeroSlim handheld vacuum.
Designed with a dual-level filtration system, the small-but-mighty portable vacuum is perfect for cleaning up crumbs, dirt, dust, and pet hair almost anywhere. You can use the device by itself to quickly sweep up spilled ingredients on your countertops, or attach the included two-in-one tool that makes it easy to clean those hard-to-reach places. The crevice tool can be used to vacuum in between couch cushions or car seats, while the dusting brush comes in handy for picking up particles on a keyboard.
The cordless vacuum features a reusable filter that can be rinsed to improve the suction, and a debris bin that easily pops off to empty, making maintenance a breeze. It charges using a standard USB cable, so it can conveniently be plugged into a car port, laptop, or outlet. When fully charged, the lithium ion battery provides up to 12 minutes of cordless power cleaning, which might not seem like much, but shoppers say it’s long enough for daily spot cleaning.
Buy It! Bissell AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The mini vacuum has a battery indicator that reminds you when to charge and alerts you when charging is complete. It comes with a stand that holds the base along with the attachable tool. Unlike most handheld vacuums that are bulky, this one is designed without a handle to be more sleek and compact — so it won’t take up much space on a counter, and it can fit in the side compartment of most car doors.
With so many amazing features packed into one tiny $35 vacuum, it’s easy to see why the little Bissell device has racked up over 4,600 five-star ratings from reviewers.
“For the price, it is the best little handheld cordless vacuum on the market — much better than similar priced items,” one shopper wrote. “Bissell consistently delivers quality products, and this one is no exception. I use it on a daily basis to spot clean my house, and I have used it in my car when I didn’t have time to go to the car wash to use their vacuums.”
“This tool is great for those quick pick-ups of crumbs or little fragments that would ordinarily require bringing in the vacuum cleaner,” another shared. “Doesn’t hold much, but [it] is very lightweight and convenient. Also, [it] makes your arm and reach at least six inches longer!”
Many have compared it to pricier models and say they actually prefer the Bissell AeroSlim.
“I love bringing this up our hardwood stairs once a week or getting dust under the dressers really quickly without having to lug out the real vacuum,” another reviewer wrote. “I have had other larger, more expensive [handheld vacuums] before, but this is my favorite and the price is right. I love this little powerhouse!”
While it’s not meant to replace your regular vacuum, it’s a great little addition to your cleaning crew for those smaller messes. Add the Bissell AeroSlim cordless vacuum to your cart while it’s on sale for just $35.
