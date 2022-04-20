Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This 'Feather Light' Bissell Vacuum for Their Moms — and It's on Sale
If you're tired of dragging out a bulky upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to sweep up a mess, you're not alone.
Rather than deal with a heavy appliance, invest in something lightweight, but just as powerful — like the Bissell 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum. This vacuum cleaner is currently on sale at Amazon and a must-have for anyone searching for a multifunctional device.
The cordless vacuum cleaner is super light (weighing just under 6 pounds!) and can provide up to 20 minutes of power on a full charge. It has a multisurface cleaning brush that can effortlessly move from carpet to hardwood floors and pick up dirt, dust, and pet dander with ease.
A two-way folding handle allows the vacuum to fold inward, giving you the opportunity to reach farther under big furniture. The Bissell can also act as a removable handheld vacuum cleaner, which releases from the main unit at just the push of a button. You can attach several accessories to the handheld device, including upholstery and crevice tools.
Buy It! Bissell 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $111.49 (orig. $128.74); amazon.com
Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with shoppers calling it "feather light" and "much better than a broom" in their reviews. One user wrote, "I was disgusted at what the broom and Swiffer had been missing," while another shared: "It picks up cat hair better than my more expensive and heavier vacuum."
A third reviewer said they had purchased this vacuum in order to clean their Ruggable rugs, since their Dyson can't be used on rugs. "The Bissell vac works great on low-pile carpets and wood floors," They explained, adding that "you really cannot beat the quality for the price. Now I have to buy another one because my mother wants one!"
Head to Amazon to get the Bissell 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's on sale!
