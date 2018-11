Bryan “Birdman” Williams has re-listed his Miami mansion with a $4.5 million price cut. The home is now listed for $15.5 million with Brown Harris Stevens Miami realtors Jeff Miller and Darren Weiner of Celebrity Advisors LLC. Trulia reports he picked up the palatial pad for $14.5 million in 2012, but according to the listing, he’s made quite a few million-dollar upgrades since he purchased it. Two wine cellars, a clay pizza oven, a 3,500-square foot-master-suite, and a recording studio used by Cash Money Records are just a few of the features buyers can expect from this elaborate property.