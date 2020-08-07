Birch Lane’s Friends & Family Sale Is Here! Shop Home Essentials for Up to 65% Off
Here are the 20 best deals worth shopping
While most everyone is familiar with Wayfair, the home goods website that features anything and everything you can imagine, typically at discounted prices, its lesser-known sister brand, Birch Lane, hosts just as many incredible deals. But you’ll surely remember it after you explore its ongoing super sale.
Right now, you can shop hundreds of home essentials — from bedding sets to patio chairs — on sale for up to 65 percent off. Here, you’ll find items perfect for growing your work-from-home spaces, expanding your outdoor gardens, or updating your favorite indoor spots. But you’ll want to shop fast. Though the sale just started, some items are already selling out.
If you’re on the hunt for a bedroom upgrade, you can shop bedding sets under $100. The top-rated Roseann design comes with a reversible patterned comforter along with two shams and can easily transition from season to season thanks to its dual light and dark sides. Usually $200, you can shop this set now for just under $100.
Decor items are also seeing huge price drops and can transform any lived-in space almost immediately. For areas that feel cramped, consider shopping the Athens Full Length Mirror. A large mirror like this can create the illusion of a larger room without taking up much-needed space. It’s a great find for entryways, hallways, and bedrooms. Not to mention, it’s 63 percent off for the 70-inch size.
RELATED: AllModern’s Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces Majorly Marked Down — Here Are 30 Deals to Shop
Outdoor goodies like rocking chairs and pot planter sets are also items you can save big shopping. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a price you don’t love searching through these popular items. While there are hundreds more deals in this sale you can browse now, you can scroll below to see 20 of the absolute best:
Best Deals on Bedding
- Breezy Floral Reversible Quilt Set, $73 (orig. $139.99); birchlane.com
- Roseann Reversible Comforter Set, $99 (orig. $199); birchlane.com
- Lorenzo Comforter Set, $188 (orig. $309); birchlane.com
- Annabella Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $78 (orig. $115); birchlane.com
Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture
- Jarrard Solid Acacia Wood Patio Rocking Chair, $150 (orig. $249); birchlane.com
- Lawson Coffee Table, $227 (orig. $255.73); birchlane.com
- Callier Folding Side Table, $89 (orig. $199); birchlane.com
- Eastvale Fiberstone Planter Box, $109 (orig. $139.50); birchlane.com
Best Deals on Decor
- Athens Full Length Mirror, $257 (orig. $693); birchlane.com
- Haydon 25.5" Table Lamp, $69 (orig. $122.99); birchlane.com
- 'Flourish of Spring' - Painting on Canvas, $46 (orig. $104.99); birchlane.com
- Nielsen 1 - Light Single Jar Pendant, $98 (orig. $134); birchlane.com
Best Deals on WFH Essentials
- Hofmann Task Chair, $98 (orig. $204.75); birchlane.com
- Wilks 57" Arched Floor Lamp, $157 (orig. $256); birchlane.com
- Murguia Wall Key Organizer, $55 (orig. $69.95); birchlane.com
- Wall Basket, $69 (orig. $103.99); birchlane.com
Best Deals on Gardening Staples
- Manhasset 2-Piece Iron Pot Planter Set, $102 (orig. $219); birchlane.com
- Loughlin 2-Piece Wood Pot Planter Set, $113 (orig. $195); birchlane.com
- Pure Series Plastic Pot Planter, $20 (orig. $34.99); birchlane.com
- 3 Piece Ceramic Planter Set, $126 (orig. $185); birchlane.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.