Birch Lane’s Friends & Family Sale Is Here! Shop Home Essentials for Up to 65% Off

While most everyone is familiar with Wayfair, the home goods website that features anything and everything you can imagine, typically at discounted prices, its lesser-known sister brand, Birch Lane, hosts just as many incredible deals. But you’ll surely remember it after you explore its ongoing super sale.

Right now, you can shop hundreds of home essentials — from bedding sets to patio chairs — on sale for up to 65 percent off. Here, you’ll find items perfect for growing your work-from-home spaces, expanding your outdoor gardens, or updating your favorite indoor spots. But you’ll want to shop fast. Though the sale just started, some items are already selling out.

If you’re on the hunt for a bedroom upgrade, you can shop bedding sets under $100. The top-rated Roseann design comes with a reversible patterned comforter along with two shams and can easily transition from season to season thanks to its dual light and dark sides. Usually $200, you can shop this set now for just under $100.

Decor items are also seeing huge price drops and can transform any lived-in space almost immediately. For areas that feel cramped, consider shopping the Athens Full Length Mirror. A large mirror like this can create the illusion of a larger room without taking up much-needed space. It’s a great find for entryways, hallways, and bedrooms. Not to mention, it’s 63 percent off for the 70-inch size.

Best Deals on Bedding

Breezy Floral Reversible Quilt Set, $73 (orig. $139.99); birchlane.com

Roseann Reversible Comforter Set, $99 (orig. $199); birchlane.com

Lorenzo Comforter Set, $188 (orig. $309); birchlane.com

Annabella Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $78 (orig. $115); birchlane.com

Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture

Jarrard Solid Acacia Wood Patio Rocking Chair, $150 (orig. $249); birchlane.com

Lawson Coffee Table, $227 (orig. $255.73); birchlane.com

Callier Folding Side Table, $89 (orig. $199); birchlane.com

Eastvale Fiberstone Planter Box, $109 (orig. $139.50); birchlane.com

Best Deals on Decor

Athens Full Length Mirror, $257 (orig. $693); birchlane.com

Haydon 25.5" Table Lamp, $69 (orig. $122.99); birchlane.com

'Flourish of Spring' - Painting on Canvas, $46 (orig. $104.99); birchlane.com

Nielsen 1 - Light Single Jar Pendant, $98 (orig. $134); birchlane.com

Best Deals on WFH Essentials

Hofmann Task Chair, $98 (orig. $204.75); birchlane.com

Wilks 57" Arched Floor Lamp, $157 (orig. $256); birchlane.com

Murguia Wall Key Organizer, $55 (orig. $69.95); birchlane.com

Wall Basket, $69 (orig. $103.99); birchlane.com

Best Deals on Gardening Staples

Manhasset 2-Piece Iron Pot Planter Set, $102 (orig. $219); birchlane.com

Loughlin 2-Piece Wood Pot Planter Set, $113 (orig. $195); birchlane.com

Pure Series Plastic Pot Planter, $20 (orig. $34.99); birchlane.com

3 Piece Ceramic Planter Set, $126 (orig. $185); birchlane.com