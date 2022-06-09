Amazon Shoppers Say This Window Fan Keeps Them 'Cool as a Cucumber,' and It's on Sale
If you don't want your space littered with tower fans — but need to stay cool this summer — a good solution is to install a window fan. After all, it won't take up any floor space and you'll still get plenty of airflow into the room.
Start with the Bionaire Window Fan which is currently on sale at Amazon. The fan is designed to fit most double-hung and slider windows and it's easy to install. Users can choose from three speed settings (low, medium, and high) from the LED digital display that also showcases the current room temperature. Plus, you'll be able to select whether you want the fan to draw in cool air, exchange air with the outside, or exhaust hot air.
Thanks to the adjustable screen extenders, the fan can fit in most windows ranging from 24 to 34 inches wide. Position it in the bedroom, living room, and even the kitchen — anywhere that's sure to get overheated when the hot weather hits. Plus, it comes with a remote control, allowing you to select programming without having to get up.
Buy It! Bionaire Window Fan, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Over 8,700 Amazon shoppers have given the window fan a five-star rating, with one noting that it keeps them "cool as a cucumber" while others share that it "runs every day of the year." One user put it simply: "It changes the temperature dramatically."
Another reviewer enthused that the fan is "amazing," sharing, "It saved my boyfriend and I a lot of money instead of getting an air conditioning unit in the bedroom." They explained that the room "gets nice and chilly," adding, "It used to be 5 degrees hotter in the room than outside during the day, but now it's 5 degrees cooler and that makes a big difference."
Head to Amazon to snag the Bionaire Window Fan while it's just $70.
