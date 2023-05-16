Billy Joel Lists Long Island Waterfront Home for $49 Million — See Inside!

Billy Joel is looking for a buyer in a "New York State of Mind" for his Long Island home, 'cause he's "Movin' Out!"

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 74, has listed his breathtaking five-bedroom, six-bathroom waterfront estate for $49 million with Bonnie Williamson of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Set within 26 acres of land, the 20,000 sq. ft. property sits on the Oyster Bay Harbor and the sprawling estate also features a three-bedroom beach house, inground pool, helicopter pad and a floating dock and boat ramp for those who love getting out on the water.

If that wasn't enough, there's also a four-bedroom guest house with an attached three-bedroom apartment and a separate maintenance house, plus a bowling alley, indoor pool, outdoor pool, and four-car garage.

Billy Joel's house. Tyler Sands/Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

According to The Wall Street Journal, the six-time Grammy winner has covered the indoor pool and it is instead used as a music room.

The main house, which was built in 1994, offers stunning 180-degree views of the waterfront and also boasts two-half baths, elevators, a pantry, a walk-in wardrobe and an outdoor dining area set under a pergola.

The property has a floating dock, boat ramp and helipad. Tyler Sands/Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

In the kitchen, shoppers will find a sparkling chandelier hanging over a white marble island and a butler sink overlooking the grounds, while the cathedral-style ceilings throughout the home offer plenty of light.

Inside of the home — which is dubbed 'Middlesea' and is near where Joel was raised — renovations are currently undergoing to update the interiors, but the nautical-style decor fits perfectly with the property's beachside location.

The estate sits in 26 acres. Tyler Sands/Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The singer-songwriter purchased 14 acres of the estate in 2002 for $22.5 million, according to Architectural Digest.

Though up for sale, the home no doubt holds a special place in Joel's heart, as he wed his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, at the estate during their annual Fourth of July party in July 2015.

The surprise nuptials came after the pair met at a Long Island restaurant in 2009 when Joel went over to Roderick's table and introduced himself.

The kitchen. Tyler Sands/Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The "Uptown Girl" singer is a father to three daughters and welcomed his first child, daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37, in 1985 with his then-wife, model Christie Brinkley.

In 2015, the same year he and Roderick tied the knot, he became a dad again with the birth of their daughter Della Rose Joel, 7. The couple's second daughter, Remy Anne Joel, 5, was born two years later.

According to WSJ, the New Yorker is looking to sell as he and Roderick have been spending more time at their Florida home. Joel reportedly purchased the $22 million estate in 2015.

The home has waterfront views. Tyler Sands/Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

In a July 2019 cover story for Billboard, Joel said that his relationship with Roderick was a big part of his decision to pare back his work.

"This is my fourth marriage now. It's not good for a relationship to be gone for that long," he said. "So I became a homey." He added that if he had to put a label on it, he'd call it "semiretirement."

Joel is currently continuing his ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden, "as long as the demand continues." He's since played 88 shows at the New York arena, taking in well over $200 million.

Billy Joel's home. Tyler Sands/Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Joel told Newsday in 2019 that he has no plans to slow down.

"I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire," he said. "Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?"