Billionaire Kylie Jenner Bought Her Christmas Decorations from Target — Shop Her Favorites!

It’s official: Even billionaires can’t resist Christmas shopping at Target.

Kylie Jenner took to Youtube on Saturday to share a behind-the-scenes peek at a day in her life this holiday season. In the vlog, she gave fans an inside look at her trip to hand out food and presents at the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, as well as the way she’s decorated her home for the holidays.

In the house tour portion of the video, the 22-year-old mogul led fans around her L.A. mansion — with the help of her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster — pointing out decorations like snow globes, ceramic houses, Santa sculptures (which Stormi gives hugs to), festive candles, a countdown to Christmas calendar and more.

“I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations],” she explains, and admits her favorites are far from bank breaking: “I got most of my stuff from Target.”

Stars: they shop with a Big Red Cart just like us!

We searched the beloved chain store’s offerings to find some of the items featured in the vlog, so you can shop her holiday picks yourself. The good news? Unlike her cars, houses, vacations, etc. . . . you can actually afford them!

In the same video, Jenner shows off her massive Christmas tree, which is covered in white lights and accented with red and green ornaments of varying sizes.

“It’s crazy!” 22-month-old Stormi adorably says in the clip.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that she went all-out to decorate her home because she wants her daughter to experience the same Christmas magic that she did as a child.

“I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have,” Jenner says, explaining that the Santa ornaments on the tree were the same that her mom had when she was young.

“I used to love sitting by the tree — they’re all different — and just looking at all of them,” the mom of one said of the ornaments. “So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her, because I think they’re so traditional and cute.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for going big for the holidays — like 20-foot tree, life-size glass polar bear, big. Check out our list of the most over-the-top decor used to deck their extravagant halls over the years.