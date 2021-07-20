The Scream Queens actress, who welcomed her first child Kingston Fisher with fiancé Austen Rydell in September 2020, listed her luxury home after three years

Billie Lourd Has Sold Her Charming Los Angeles Home for $2.8 Million — See Inside!

After nearly three years, Billie Lourd is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles home.

The 29-year-old Scream Queens and American Horror Story actress has listed her cozy home, located off the city's famed Melrose Boulevard, for just over $2.8 million. She purchased the home for $2.7 million, according to Variety's Dirt.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The house, which was listed with Alexis Valentin Ramos of Sotheby's Int'l Realty, and Kevin Stewart and Jon Grauman of The Agency represented the buyer.

Behind security gates on a small .13-acre lot, the 3,566-square-foot house features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three fireplaces. Described as a "pristine luxury Cape Cod home," it opens up with a double-height sitting room and dining room, connected to the second-floor lounge.

Billie Lourd home sale Credit: One Shot Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

The modern eat-in kitchen includes a large island and is open to the family room. Meanwhile, the main bedroom suite features a marble fireplace, an office/reading nook, a walk-in closet, and a marble bath, paired with a covered balcony facing the yard.

Billie Lourd home sale Credit: One Shot Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Billie Lourd home sale Credit: One Shot Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

Billie Lourd home sale Credit: One Shot Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

The backyard of the home highlights a decked loggia with a fireplace, a large concrete patio with a built-in fire pit, and a small swimming pool with an inset spa, all surrounded by tall hedges for privacy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Lourd home sale Credit: One Shot Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

Lourd shared the house with her fiancé Austen Rydell and their first child together, Kingston Fisher, who they welcomed in September 2020.

The decision to sell her home comes months after the actress began renovating and combining her late mother Carrie Fisher and late grandmother Debbie Reynolds' adjoining homes in hopes of creating a massive $18 million estate for her growing family to move into, according to Vanity Fair.