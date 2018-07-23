Bikini-clad Beyoncé and JAY-Z Kick Back on a Yacht in Italy Between On the Run Tour Dates

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are taking a breather from their On the Run II tour.

The couple were spotted kicking back on a yacht off the coast of Italy between after wrapping the European leg of their global tour with a performance in Nice, France. They return to the States for a show in Cleveland on Wednesday.

For their boat trip along the picturesque Amalfi Coast — a celeb-favorite summer vacation destination — Beyoncé wore a black bikini, sheer coverup and a straw hat, while JAY-Z went for a bright turquoise pair of swim trunks, white tee, and a blue bandana.

RELATED: Beyoncé Fans Really, Really Want Her to Be Pregnant After Singer Rubs Her Belly on Stage

Backgrid

Their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, 13 months, are also on tour with their parents, but were not seen in the topside snaps.

The family has been making time for mini getaways throughout the summer as they tour around Europe.

Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared a video on Instagram last week showing the couple as well as friends including U2’s Bono enjoying a lively dinner in Nice, and dancing to a live band performing a cover of “Brown Eyed Girl.”

RELATED: Celeb Vacations: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Kiss on the Beach, Hugh Jackman Takes in ‘Bellissima’ Italy and More

Over the Fourth of July, Bey, Jay, and Blue Ivy posed for casual snaps of their down time between concerts in Warsaw, Poland and Cologne, Germany. Their smiling portraits were shared to Beyoncé’s Instagram, in a gallery that also included a shot that suggested the family enjoyed a boat ride together.