Big Sean Sells His Beverly Hills Mansion — Which Comes with a Recording Studio — for $11.9 Million

Big Sean is officially parting ways with his California abode.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, has sold the Beverly Hills mansion he once called home for a whopping $11.9 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

Situated in the elusive Mulholland Estates, the 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom home spans 10,971 square feet and sits on about a half-acre of land. The "Beware" singer previously purchased the home back in 2017 from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for $8.7 million at the time.

James Harris, David Parnes and Alex Vichinsky of The Agency represented the seller in the transaction, while Jordan Rubinstein represented the buyer.

Earlier this year, Big Sean — who grew up in Detroit — opened the home up to archdigest.com for a tour.

While Slash had decorated the home with dark, bold and edgy accents, Big Sean wanted the house to be more in line with his personal aesthetic: California cool, clean and classic.

After a six-month construction project, Slash's colorful interiors (including alligator-skin wallpaper and pirate ship-shaped chandeliers) were replaced with white walls, clean lines, white oak floors and plenty more windows to let the sunshine through.

Letting the outside in was very important for Big Sean when renovating the home, which he wanted to enable seamless indoor-outdoor living, according to archdigest.com.

The landscaping was also important. "I definitely like to wake up and smell the flowers," Big Sean told the outlet, pointing out a garden full of wild roses at the time. Manicured hedges surround the entire backyard, which the rapper frequently uses as a space to meditate and reflect.

Big Sean, however, did keep a few favorite elements of Slash's home intact — including a nightclub, bar and movie theater — but one thing Slash didn't have, which was a necessity for the rapper, was a home recording studio.

"To build the music studio, we basically had to build a room within a room," Britney Wior, the creative director at JSN Studio, who handled the renovation of the three-story home, told archdigest.com of the top-floor addition.

She also noted that they did everything possible to ensure that the room was soundproof, including adding special windows and fabric panels and lowering the pitched roof.

Wior told the outlet that Big Sean wanted the studio to be liveable and a place people wanted to spend time in.

"So we added windows to allow natural light inside the studio, as well as seating with an area big enough to allow others inside to collaborate," she said.

And while a good view is always important, especially in L.A., Big Sean's view was perhaps the most meaningful aspect of his home.