Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have taken their showmance from the Big Brother house to the real world in their own apartment.

The couple, who met while competing on season 20 of the CBS reality competition over the summer, are now living together in Los Angeles, and PEOPLE has the exclusive tour.

Runner-up Crispen moved to California from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, after the finale, shacking up with Rummans.

“The separation anxiety was real enough when she was gone for like six days away from me, so it was just a natural thing that I had to move in,” he says.

And he added his own special touches to her pad.

“Before, it was very just like Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel kind of style, not a lot of color, very muted tones,” says Rummans, 26. “I’m very particular about my home décor, but now it’s like Big Brother has thrown up in my place.”

That’s because her boyfriend turned their home into a “shrine” to the experience that brought them together, she says.

“I added some flare to this place, a little bit,” jokes Crispen, 23.

He’s “taken over “the kitchen,” says Rummans. “He’s a much better cook than I am, so now I do the bartending and the barista services.”

In the bedroom, Big Brother also plays a role. An emoji pillow, “the pebble,” and their stuffed owl mascot from the series are now part of the couple’s master suite. “She watches out for us when we sleep,” says Rummans.

Now that their lives aren’t filmed 24/7, what’s a normal day like for these lovebirds? Sleeping in late, breakfast, hitting the gym, modeling for some photo shoots and attending business meetings — together.

“Yup, not much has changed from the Big Brother house,” Crispen admits. “We’re like attached at the hip at all times. We do every single thing together all the time, and it’s weird when we’re apart Honestly, that’s how it feels.”

“It’s strange being apart now,” Rummans says. “Spending a couple of hours apart, I feel like there’s something missing. I feel like, ugh, I feel like a lost puppy.”