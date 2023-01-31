This Oversized Blanket Is So Popular, It Sold Out in Under 12 Hours — but It's in Back Stock Now at Amazon

Hear us out: One of the worst feelings in the world is curling up with a blanket — only to have your couch partner pull it a little closer to them, leaving you with not enough warmth. Rather than play the inevitable game of tug-of-war, you could simply invest in a massive blanket, one that's certain to cover everyone comfortably on the couch.

And right now, the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket is back in stock at Amazon. According to the brand, the blanket sold out in under 12 hours when it first launched — so you're going to want to snap this up while it's still available.

The blanket lives up to its namesake size, measuring 10 feet by 10 feet and weighing a whopping 11 pounds — making it larger than a traditional king-size blanket. Spun from a polyester-spandex blend, the blanket is wonderfully soft and cozy. Plus, it's finished off with durable stitching and edging, so it won't unravel over time.

Amazon

Buy It! Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket, $159 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Use this blanket for just about anything, whether you're on the couch binge-watching TV or curling up by the campfire outside. And when it's time to wash the blanket, just toss it in the washing machine for easy clean up. Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid colors, including teal and purple.





Amazon

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I instantly fell in love with this blanket." They also wrote, "I was hesitant to purchase [it] at first with the price, but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with." They finished off by writing, "The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself."

Head to Amazon to get the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket while it's on sale and back in stock.

