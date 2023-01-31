This Oversized Blanket Is So Popular, It Sold Out in Under 12 Hours — but It's in Back Stock Now at Amazon

“Last night was the first night my husband and I didn’t fight over the blanket all night”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 31, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Hear us out: One of the worst feelings in the world is curling up with a blanket — only to have your couch partner pull it a little closer to them, leaving you with not enough warmth. Rather than play the inevitable game of tug-of-war, you could simply invest in a massive blanket, one that's certain to cover everyone comfortably on the couch.

And right now, the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket is back in stock at Amazon. According to the brand, the blanket sold out in under 12 hours when it first launched — so you're going to want to snap this up while it's still available.

The blanket lives up to its namesake size, measuring 10 feet by 10 feet and weighing a whopping 11 pounds — making it larger than a traditional king-size blanket. Spun from a polyester-spandex blend, the blanket is wonderfully soft and cozy. Plus, it's finished off with durable stitching and edging, so it won't unravel over time.

Big Blanket Co Original Stretch
Amazon

Buy It! Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket, $159 (orig. $169); amazon.com

Use this blanket for just about anything, whether you're on the couch binge-watching TV or curling up by the campfire outside. And when it's time to wash the blanket, just toss it in the washing machine for easy clean up. Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid colors, including teal and purple.

Big Blanket Co Original Stretch
Amazon

Buy It! Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket, $159 (orig. $169); amazon.com

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I instantly fell in love with this blanket." They also wrote, "I was hesitant to purchase [it] at first with the price, but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with." They finished off by writing, "The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself."

Head to Amazon to get the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket while it's on sale and back in stock.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Zappos Outerwear Sale Tout
Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including Columbia and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off
Image Skincare Review
These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow
ORROENS Legging Organizer for Closet tout
Shoppers Use These 'Amazing' Space-Saving Hangers to Hold Up to 24 Pairs of Leggings at a Time
Related Articles
ORROENS Legging Organizer for Closet tout
Shoppers Use These 'Amazing' Space-Saving Hangers to Hold Up to 24 Pairs of Leggings at a Time
BEDSURE Fleece Blanket Oversized Blanket Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This King-Size Fleece Blanket Eliminates the 'Tug-of-War' for Sheets at Night
MZOIMZO Bed Pillows Tout
Amazon Shoppers 'Never Thought' a Pillow Could Be So Soft Until They Tried This One — and It's 30% Off
Everyday Essentials
Whoa! This Secret Amazon Section Is Loaded with Home Essentials on Sale — Up to 59% Off
amazon small rug roundup tout
6 Small Rugs for Every Room in Your Home — Including One for Your Dog
Bedsure duvet cover tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This a 'Hotel-Quality' Duvet Cover — and Prices Are as Little as $22
UMLo Handheld Vacuum Cordless
This $250 Handheld Vacuum with 'Wicked Suction Power' Is Now 75% Off at Amazon
Christina Hall Amazon Finds Tout
11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall
Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!
Honey Can Do Oversize Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Sturdy' Clothes Drying Rack That Saves Them Money — and It's 36% Off
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Home Reno
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Poke Fun at Their Never-Ending Home Renovation on Tiktok: 'It Snowballed'
Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'
Chelse DeBoer Down Home Fab
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle. QXPK 100
Joanna Gaines Says Renovating Her 100-Year-Old Castle 'Felt Daunting' in New 'Magnolia Journal' Essay
Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum
This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Gets the Job Done' Is on Sale at Amazon Today
Amazon Organizational Roundup Tout
The Organizing Products Shoppers Trust for Tidy Homes Come from This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section