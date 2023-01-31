'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!

Helberg shared the home with his wife, Jocelyn Towne, and their two children, Wilder and Adeline

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 31, 2023 03:51 PM
Simon Helberg L.A. Home for Sale
Photo: Virtually Here Studios, Rich Polk/Getty

Simon Heldberg is going out with a bang! The Big Bang Theory star is officially saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The actor, who is known for his role as Howard Wolowitz on the fan-favorite CBS sitcom, has listed his Spanish-style estate for $9 million. He shared the home with his wife Jocelyn Towne and their two children, daughter Adeline, 10, and son Wilder, 8.

Located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, the 4,318-square-foot home features five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, with an additional bedroom and bathroom located in a guest house.

Elisa Ritt and Sherri Rogers of Compass currently hold the listing.

Virtually Here Studios

"It is incredibly rare to find a pristinely restored 1920's Spanish with a pool and guest house and the indoor-outdoor flow every buyer craves," Ritt says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "You'll find that no expense has been spared and every room features the highly acclaimed bespoke interior design of Nickey Kehoe."

Virtually Here Studios

Looking inside, a spacious living room greets guests as soon as they enter the home. The space features exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, a new gas fireplace and access to the courtyard patio through double French doors.

Virtually Here Studios

The kitchen includes custom cabinetry in a sunny yellow and marble countertops, along with a large center island with bar seating.

Flowing directly into the dining area, the open layout makes it well suited for entertaining.

Virtually Here Studios

On the second floor, residents can wander past the built-in reading nook and reach the primary bedroom, which offers views of the home's surrounding lush greenery.

Virtually Here Studios

The en-suite bathroom features a steam shower, freestanding bathtub, hand-painted tiles and a built-in infrared sauna.

In addition to a separate guest house, the backyard holds an in-ground salt water pool and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

Virtually Here Studios

The Big Bang Theory aired its final episode in May 2019 after 12 seasons, multiple Emmy Award victories, and a spinoff titled Young Sheldon. Since premiering in 2007, the CBS series had consistently ranked as one of the highest rated shows on the network.

In the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Helberg revealed he wasn't surprised by the show end after its star Jim Parsons' exit from the series.

"In terms of the actual, I guess what you could call the cancellation of the show, that occurred in [that] meeting, where we were informed by [co-creator] Chuck [Lorre] that the show was done. That's what I found to be the most upsetting," he said. "Jim didn't cancel our show. Jim just finished the run of our show as we all did, contractually, and no one ever asked us to continue doing the show. That is not an exaggeration."

Helberg most recently appeared in the Peacock original series Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne.

