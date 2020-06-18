The actor previously said the pink Spanish-style house was "going to be in our family for generations”

Kunal Nayyar is hoping to make some big bucks on his Los Angeles home.

The Big Bang Theory actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali on the hit sitcom, has resided in a pink 1948 Spanish-style compound with his wife, former Miss India Neha Kapur Nayyar, for the last several years, and is now looking to unload it for $3.9 million.

Until recently, he planned to stay there forever. “If we’re fortunate enough, until the day we die, we’re never going to sell this house,” he told Architectural Digest in 2017. “It’s going to be in our family for generations.”

Now, a year after Big Bang Theory aired its series finale in May 2019 after 12 seasons, it seems the couple has had a change of heart.

The house is listed with Markus Canter and Christie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The 5,000-square-foot hacienda boasts three bedrooms and three and a half baths, with a unique triangular layout, something that drew the couple to the home when they first bought it.

“In India, there’s this thing called gou-mukh. It’s very auspicious if the house opens into the back like a triangle—it’s very good in Indian culture,” Neha told AD. “You walked in and just felt you were in this sanctuary.”

In the villa's back yard, there's patio fire pit looking out over a pool with an adjacent office pool house and a bar for entertaining.

Surrounded by jungle-like flora, the secluded home offers several hidden outdoor oases, including a spacious courtyard and balconies.

Inside, the eat-in kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a double oven.

The couple has described the space as an "amalgamation" of the places they've called home.