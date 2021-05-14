Amazon Shoppers Swear These Blackout Curtains Make You Fall Asleep in a Snap — and They're Up to 80% Off
Everyone requires a certain something to fall asleep, whether it's a cooling humidifier or a set of silky soft sheets. For some, it's the pleasure of blackout curtains, which prevent even the tiniest sliver of light from creeping into the bedroom. If you haven't yet experienced the satisfaction of accidentally sleeping past noon because the sun didn't wake you up, consider snagging a set of top-rated curtains from Amazon. They're so marked down, they're practically giving them away.
The Bgment Blackout Curtains can cause just that, thanks to the three-layered fabric that blocks out 85 percent to 99 percent of sunlight and UV rays. It also prevents street and car lights from filtering in at night, allowing you to fall asleep quicker. Each curtain set contains two curtains, complete with six silver metal grommets on top that fit most rods. To install, simply slide the curtains onto the rods, hang, and let the thick fabric do the heavy lifting.
Along with blocking out the sun, the curtains are also thermal insulated, protecting bedrooms against the summer heat and winter cold. They can even shut out excess noise from outside. And if they become dirty over time, they're easy to care for: Just toss them in the washer on the gentle cycle and tumble dry at a low temperature.
The curtains come in a number of bright and neutral colors, including emerald green and taupe, along with a selection of lengths and widths, from the smallest of 38 inches by 45 inches, to the largest of 52 inches by 95 inches.
It should come as no surprise that Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about these blackout curtains, which have earned over 22,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say they 'effectively block out the sun," with one noting that you should "set your alarms — the sleep is that good." Even sensitive sleepers admit that these have been a game changer in the bedroom, making it "really easy to fall asleep and stay asleep."
"We sleep so much better with these curtains," one five-star reviewer says. "We needed our bedroom not to be flooded with light by 6 a.m. I can't say enough great things about these curtains. They are really good at keeping out 85 percent of the light. Worth every penny."
"I swear these curtains saved my life and sanity," another shopper shares. "I live in a very sunny area and the house we just moved into became problematic for me. My room has the sun beaming in it for the majority of the day and it can cause my room to reach over 80 degrees. I guarantee these curtains will not only block bright light coming your way, but they will also absorb the heat coming in. It has helped me with all my overheating issues and sleeping patterns so much."
Normally priced between $25.99 and $34.99, many of the curtains have been reduced up to 80 percent in price. Shop the Bgment Blackout Curtains starting at just $5 at Amazon.
