This $26 Spray Mop Makes Cleaning Way Easier, Shoppers ‘Wish They Found It Sooner’

If you had to list the places you clean the most in your home, would your floors make the cut? Among door knobs, fridge handles, toilet seats, and drains, your floors see the most action on a day-to-day basis — all the more so if you own pets. To keep a spotless home, you must regularly tackle the build-up of dirt and grime on everything from tile to hardwood floors. Luckily, it won't take long if you have the right mop on hand, like the Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop.
The mop has won over hundreds of Amazon shoppers for its ease and efficiency. Reviewers say it's fool-proof to put together right out of the box, since it comes with minimal parts that snap together in seconds. The mop can be filled with your favorite cleaning solution, and each box comes with three washable pads that can be used wet or dry. The 360-degree mop head and extended pole make reaching tight corners and hard-to-reach places — such as windows, under furniture, and the ceiling — less of a hassle.
Buy It! Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop, $25.97 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Reviewers say the cleaning tool works so well, it actually "makes them want to mop every day." Others say it's an upgrade from their Swiffers, and they wish they had "found it sooner" because it's sturdier and more affordable when you factor in the wipes.
And many are raving about the cleaning tool to all their friends. "I love this mop because you receive three washable pads and you get to use the cleaning solution of your choice, which helps save on money," one wrote. "This mop makes mopping a total game changer. My mom purchased this mop after I told her about it, and then my dog's trainer purchased this mop, and so did her mother and sister. They all love how amazing it is and thank me for telling them about it!"
Hurry — the shopper-loved mop is currently marked down to $26 on Amazon.