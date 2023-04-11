Betty White's Demolished Home: Construction Workers Lay Plans for New Mansion on Plot

New photos show progress at the former site of the Brentwood Park home, where the beloved actress lived for more than 50 years

By
Published on April 11, 2023 10:55 AM
*EXCLUSIVE* - Exclusive photographs of beloved actress Betty White's longtime Brentwood home which has been demolished and new construction begun on a new mega mansion
Photo: BACKGRID

Construction is underway at the former site where Betty White's beloved Brentwood, California home once stood.

New photos show workers moving dirt and framing buildings on the nearly three-quarter acre property, which White called home for more than 50 years.

The coveted flat lot, which is located in Brentwood Park, sports "huge parklike grounds," and views of the mountains and the nearby Getty Museum, according to an original listing.

Last June, the site sold for $10.678 million after just one month on the market.

The Hollywood legend and her late husband Allen Ludden bought the property in 1968, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home, which was more than 3,000 square feet and had five bedrooms and six baths, was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

Betty White's LA home sells for over asking price at $10.6M after a month on the market. The Golden Girl's Brentwood property, where she had lived since 1968, was put on the market after she died aged 99 on New Year's Eve 2021
SplashNews.com

According to the listing, the property was sold for "land value," meaning it was always set to be torn down once bought.

In December, the late actress' assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted a photo announcing that the home had been torn down.

"This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty's passing is hitting in ways I hadn't anticipated," she wrote of White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021. "Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order)."

In the photo, the dirt took the place of where the home previously stood, and an excavator sat near one of the fireplaces, which was still intact.

She added: "I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!"

Betty White during portrait session on March 29, 2011 at the Museum of Radio and TV in Los Angeles, California
Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

The sunny two-story home was a seeming source of happiness for the actress. It included a sunroom where White reportedly enjoyed the view of the yard, which featured flower-filled garden beds, old growth trees and a swimming pool, a spokesperson shared with the WSJ.

The lot also included a three-car garage and a guesthouse, where White and Ludden were joined by Gloria and Jimmy Stewart and Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds for games of charades, the spokesperson said.

Pieces of the home will live on, though. "So honored to have been able to buy the big yellow front door to this home," comedian Chelcie Lynn commented on the post. "It'll be used on the house I build ☀️ 😢."

