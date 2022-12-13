Betty White's Beloved Brentwood, Calif. Home Torn Down Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Her Death

The property sold for $10.678 million as "land value" in June

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 03:14 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmAQrfWPr2Q/. Betty White/Instagram; Betty White during Comedy Central's Roast of William Shatner - Red Carpet at CBS Studio Center in Studio City, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)
Photo: Betty White/Instagram; Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Betty White's longtime Brentwood, Calif. home has officially been demolished.

On Sunday, the late actress' assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, who runs White's Instagram account, posted a photo announcing her home of more than 50 years has been torn down.

"This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty's passing is hitting in ways I hadn't anticipated," she wrote of White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021. "Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order)."

In the photo, the dirt ground where the home previously stood was bare as an excavator sat near one of the fireplaces, still intact.

She added: "I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!"

Pieces of the home will live on, though. "So honored to have been able to buy the big yellow front door to this home," comedian Chelcie Lynn commented on the post. "It'll be used on the house I build ☀️ 😢."

In June, the property sold for $10.678 million after just one month on the market. The Hollywood legend and her late husband Allen Ludden bought the property in 1968, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home, which was more than 3,000 square feet and had five bedrooms and six baths, was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage. According to the listing, the property was sold for "land value," meaning it was always set to be torn down once bought.

Betty White's Brentwood home for sale
Bercelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

The iconic couple purchased the home for its proximity to Hollywood studios and its private setting, according to WSJ.

The two-story home included a sunroom where the actress reportedly enjoyed the view of the yard, which featured flower-filled garden beds, old growth trees and a swimming pool, a spokesperson shared with the publication.

The three-quarter-acre lot also included a three-car garage and a guesthouse, where White and Ludden were joined by Gloria and Jimmy Stewart and Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds for games of charades, the spokesperson said.

"Betty White was a California girl through and through," the star's estate told WSJ. "Despite living in New York when she and Allen Ludden were first married, she longed to be 'back home' in Los Angeles where she grew up."

