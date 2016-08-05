PHOTOS: The 'Betty Crocker' House Is Now on the Market

The woman you can thank for your dessert addiction lived in this adorable Norwell, Massachusetts home, but her name wasn’t actually Betty Crocker.

Nutritionist Janette Kelley resided in this three-bedroom, two-bath abode during the 1930s and ’40s, while she was running the General Mills test kitchen, cooking up hundreds of classic recipes as well as the very famous — and very fictional — all-American homemaker Betty Crocker.

The home is now on the market for $675,000 according to the Houston Chronicle.

Kelley joined the General Mills team in 1921 and rose to the title of Director of the Home Service Department in 1946, where she headed up a 50-woman team of recipe developers. When she retired in 1958, Betty Crocker had already become a staple in kitchens nationwide.

The Dutch-Colonial-style house is 2,808 square feet and sits on over an acre of land. The historical home is incredibly quaint, and the kitchen is downright charming, boasting a vintage style that evokes the spirit of the imaginary baker.

“Buyers should not be afraid of antiques. They are made from higher quality materials than can be found today, and most often you will find superior craftsmanship,” real estate agent for the listing Laurie Detwiler tells PEOPLE of the aged beauty.

A brick courtyard, storage shed, garden and chicken coop are also featured on the property.

“604 River Street has been methodically maintained by its many owners over its long history,” Detwiler says. “And for a girl of 335 years old, she is exceptional.”