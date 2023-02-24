A $13 Candle Is One of the Most Affordable Items in the SAG Awards 2023 Gift Bags

Here’s where to buy it for yourself

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 11:00 AM

Better Homes & Gardens 13oz Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle
Photo: Walmart

One of the best parts of watching any awards show is seeing all the glamour, from the gorgeous dresses to the hair and makeup looks. But there's one aspect of awards shows that often remains a bit of a mystery: what exactly is in the gift bags given to celebrity attendees.

The gift bags are often filled with in-demand items including tech accessories, hair and beauty products, and even tasty snacks. And at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, recipients will find a candle that costs just $13 in their gift bags — and you can also pick it up for yourself.

The Better Homes & Gardens 13 oz Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle is available at Walmart and made by the Better Homes & Gardens collection (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith). Its scent is a blend of black orchid, lotus, blackberry, wild rose, patchouli flower, and amber resin, with hints of dark cedarwood, vanilla bean, and even smoked musk.

It comes in a matte black jar with a wooden lid and leather pill, making it a stylish addition to any home. When the wooden wick is lit, and the candle emits its warm, crackling glow, it'll create a soothing, luxurious vibe powerful enough to waft through your whole house. Even more, the candle burns for up to 65 hours, so you'll be able to enjoy plenty of nights with this soothing fragrance.

Better Homes & Gardens 13oz Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens 13 oz Black Orchid and Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle, $12.87; walmart.com

Plenty of Walmart shoppers have been impressed with the candle. They've noted that the scent is very fragrant without being too overpowering, giving any room it's in a cozy feeling. Many shoppers have praised the look of the reusable jar, and have described the candle as an elegant addition to their home that looks much more expensive than its $13 price tag.

Best of all, if you order the candle now, you can have it right in time for the 2023 SAG Awards, which air on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the ceremony streamed live on Netflix's Youtube channel, Twitter, or Facebook, all while enjoying a relaxing night in the comfort of your own home thanks to this truly star-powered candle.

