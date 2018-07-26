PHOTOS: Inside Betsey Johnson's Funky Malibu Mobile Home

The fashion designer shows off her eclectic home.

Jessica Fecteau
July 26, 2018
<p>After living in New York City for 55 years, <a href="https://people.com/tag/betsey-johnson">Betsey Johnson</a> says, she woke up one freezing-cold morning and said, &#8220;I&#8217;m out of here.&#8221; The 75-year-old fashion designer packed up her belongings and found a community of some 270 mobile homes tucked away on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Johnson spent more than $500,000 transforming a pink mobile home into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom sanctuary.&nbsp;Throughout, tables and shelves overflow with antiques, tchotchkes and vintage portraits from a lifetime of collecting. &#8220;I would like people to think of this as a funny little museum&#8221;, she says.</p>
Malibu Betsey

<p>&#8220;I believe that paint creates the most emotion in a room,&#8221; Johnson says. She also believes in having flowers everywhere, including on her bedside table. &#8220;I want my home to make me feel happy, and flowers always do that.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Blissful Bedroom

<p>&#8220;I will use it when it gets a little warmer,&#8221; Johnson says of the functioning bathtub on her outdoor patio. &#8220;I hate showers.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Bathing Beauty

<p>&#8220;I&#8217;ve lost so much with my many move-arounds,&#8221; Johnson says of the framed family photos throughout her home. &#8220;Between my sister and my brother, we&#8217;ve saved what we love.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Touching Memories

