PHOTOS: Inside Betsey Johnson's Funky Malibu Mobile Home

After living in New York City for 55 years, Betsey Johnson says, she woke up one freezing-cold morning and said, “I’m out of here.” The 75-year-old fashion designer packed up her belongings and found a community of some 270 mobile homes tucked away on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Johnson spent more than $500,000 transforming a pink mobile home into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom sanctuary. Throughout, tables and shelves overflow with antiques, tchotchkes and vintage portraits from a lifetime of collecting. “I would like people to think of this as a funny little museum”, she says.
Blissful Bedroom
“I believe that paint creates the most emotion in a room,” Johnson says. She also believes in having flowers everywhere, including on her bedside table. “I want my home to make me feel happy, and flowers always do that.”
Bathing Beauty
“I will use it when it gets a little warmer,” Johnson says of the functioning bathtub on her outdoor patio. “I hate showers.”
Touching Memories
“I’ve lost so much with my many move-arounds,” Johnson says of the framed family photos throughout her home. “Between my sister and my brother, we’ve saved what we love.”
Malibu Betsey
