PHOTOS: Inside Betsey Johnson's Funky Malibu Mobile Home

After living in New York City for 55 years, Betsey Johnson says, she woke up one freezing-cold morning and said, “I’m out of here.” The 75-year-old fashion designer packed up her belongings and found a community of some 270 mobile homes tucked away on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Johnson spent more than $500,000 transforming a pink mobile home into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom sanctuary. Throughout, tables and shelves overflow with antiques, tchotchkes and vintage portraits from a lifetime of collecting. “I would like people to think of this as a funny little museum”, she says.