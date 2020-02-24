Bethenny Frankel Sells Controversial Hamptons Home for $2.28 Million — See Inside

Bethenny Frankel‘s controversial Hamptons home is officially off her hands.

On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 49, sold her seven-bedroom property for $2.28 million. Frankel purchased the house for $2.03 million in 2017, stirring up drama among her costars, who didn’t think this particular place was a sound investment.

Built in 1910, the classic estate, located in Bridgehampton, New York, features high ceilings and plenty of windows that provide natural lighting throughout its 4,200 square feet.

The home boasts ample room for entertaining guests, including an oversized parlor, a large gathering room that has a marble wet bar, and a formal dining room. There is also a butlers pantry cabana room that has access to a covered porch next to the pool.

According to the listing, the home came fully furnished — down to a set of plush robes included for the buyers.

The drama around Frankel’s purchase of the home came to a head on season 10 of RHONY, when Ramona Singer took issue with the property being listed in a desirable “south of the highway” location in the Hamptons, when in reality it’s located on Montauk Highway, the area’s main thoroughfare.

“In Southhampton or any of the Hamptons, south of the highway is preferred,” Singer, 63, explained to viewers at the time. “Being on the highway is not south of the highway. It’s just not.”

Sensing Singer’s hesitation when she said asked to clarify the property’s address, Frankel asked, “Is that good enough for you?” to which Singer was brutally honest. “I would never buy it on the highway. That’s me,” she said, before assuring Frankel she meant no offense. “Sorry, I’m sure it’s great, don’t get me wrong. You buy right, you price higher. As long as you buy it right, who gives a s—? Buy low, sell high. That’s it!”

“Great, glad we went through this little exercise. Now I got your approval, I feel much better now,” Frankel quipped back. “I just want to make sure it’s okay with you. I’ll consult you next time I make an investment.”

The argument escalated from there, with Frankel — who announced her exit from the show last year — saying Singer was unlike her because of her negativity.

“I wasn’t negative! I said is it north or south of Montauk Highway! Montauk Highway can be f—ing noisy, Bethenny!” said Singer.

Responded Frankel: “You don’t know real estate. You own an apartment and a house in the Hamptons. I own five properties as we speak. When you start being successful at something, call me back.”

From there, Singer promptly defended herself: “You’re talking about real estate. I know real estate in the Hamptons. All I said was Montauk Highway is not south of the highway and she got pissed off. Sorry!”

Frankel also recently found a buyer for her apartment in New York City after nearly two years on the market. The SoHo property sold in November for just under $4 million. She originally listed the Mercer Street two-bedroom condo for $5 million in February 2017.