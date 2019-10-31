Bethenny Frankel Slashes Price of $4 Million Soho Loft After Almost 2 Years on the Market

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel is preparing to take a loss as she cuts the price on her Soho loft by $1.25 million.

The former Real Housewives of New York star, 48, is now asking $3.995 million for the Mercer Street condo — far less than the original $5 million asking price listed when she first put the two-bedroom apartment on the market in February 2017. The listing is held by Leonard Steinberg of Compass.

“When I bought the apartment, I was in a situation where I really needed to buy something,” she told PEOPLE when she first put the home on the market. She made the purchase in October 2014 for $4.2 million, in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, which stretched out over four years, partly due to their extended fight over their Tribeca apartment which she had purchased just before they split.

Image zoom Evan Joseph

“It was a time when I needed to get some stability for Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us,” she said, referencing her now 9-year-old daughter. “Our Soho apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

Renovating the 2,392-square-foot home was a welcome diversion for The Real Housewives of New York City star during the emotional rollercoaster that followed her divorce.

“I have been doing really well in real estate and I’ve got the bug,” said Frankel. “When buying, I think, ‘Would I like to live here?’ and also, ‘Is it also a good investment?’ It’s a really unique place not a cookie cutter place and I did a great renovation to make it even nicer — and more valuable.”

Image zoom Evan Joseph

The apartment features a sunken living room with fourteen-foot ceilings, triple-paned arched windows, a wood burning fireplace, a balcony and a landscaped atrium.

Image zoom Evan Joseph

The open kitchen features new appliances from Subzero and Miele, as well as a five-burner range by Wolf and ample wine storage.

Image zoom Evan Joseph

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, custom marble dual sinks, and a soaking tub and steam shower. The second bedroom features walnut flooring, and built-in speakers.

Image zoom Evan Joseph

“The living room is very dramatic with large windows,” Frankel said. “But now that I’ve renovated it, I want another great opportunity.”

“I never like to buy anything new and perfect,” she noted. “I adopt these properties, and give them some love. I never bought the apartment with the intention of living there permanently. I added value and now I’ll find another place to do the same thing to.”

Image zoom Evan Joseph

Frankel and Bryn have since moved into a 4,000-square-foot Soho loft located right next to Frankel’s Skinnygirl offices.

The reality star and entrepreneur announced in August that she’d be leaving RHONY in order to “explore my next chapter.”

Speaking at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit in October, she said, “It wasn’t about money. If I went back, it was about money, if that makes any sense. When I joined The Housewives, everyone told me not to do it and I went with my gut to do it. And when I thought about leaving, everyone told me not to leave. And I went with my gut to leave.”