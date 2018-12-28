Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Hotel Where She Canceled Stay After Near-Fatal Allergic Reaction

Bethenny Frankel is not impressed with one hotel’s reaction to her canceling a room following the allergic reaction that left her hospitalized for days.

The Real Housewives of New York star called out Rosewood Hotels on Twitter, after, she says, the property exhibited poor customer service when she was forced to cancel a reservation there due to a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Busy Philipps Slams Delta Airlines for Rerouting Her Child on Separate Flight

It was quite disappointing that @RosewoodHotels wouldn’t even issue a future credit when I had a medical 911 and had to cancel a room. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) December 28, 2018

“It was quite disappointing that @RosewoodHotels wouldn’t even issue a future credit when i had a medical 911 and had to cancel a room,” she wrote on Twitter. The post comes nearly two weeks after the reality star shared details of the terrifying health scare on Twitter.

A Representative for Rosewood did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

WATCH THIS: Bethenny Frankel On Helping Hurricane Victims One Year After Devastation: ‘It’s Changed My Life’

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” she wrote. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Frankel “almost died,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend saved her life.”

The Skinny Girl founder is dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September. She addressed his role in the incident after being asked by a fan. “He saved my life,” she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: America’s Got Talent Winner Puts Airline on Blast for Losing his Luggage Three Times

Frankel spent Christmas on a “healing retreat” with Bernon in the Dominican Republic. “Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of beautiful people,” she captioned a pair of images of their trip shared on Instagram.

She did not specify in her tweet to Rosewood, which of the company’s properties she had been planning to visit. The hospitality group has hotels in 13 city hotels and 11 resorts spread across 15 countries.