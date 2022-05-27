The Cooling Sheets That More Than 36,500 Amazon Shoppers Have Rated Five Stars Are on Sale for Memorial Day
With summer right around the corner, the temperature of your bedroom is only going to get hotter — which can make it difficult to sleep. The good news? You can save on customer-favorite cooling sheets right now.
Amazon launched a Memorial Day deal on the Bedsure Ruffle Sheets. While the sale is on, you can snag a Queen-size set — which includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet — for as little as $17. That comes out to a little more than $4 apiece.
Spun from brushed polyester, the microfiber sheets have cooling properties. Their wrinkle-resistant material is also soft and smooth, so you'll stay cool and comfortable during the hot nights ahead.
With ruched detailing along the envelope pillow hems and at the top of the fitted sheets, the set has an elegant design. And a practical one: The deep fitted sheet has all-around elastic, so it can easily fit (and stay put) on mattresses up to 16-inches deep.
The sheet set, which is available in sizes up to California King, comes in 18 colors. There are bright hues, including coral, purple, and light green. You can also take your pick from classic neutral colors.
More than 36,500 customers have given the "soft and comfortable" sheets a five-star rating, with one who said they feel like "sleeping on clouds." Some also compare the "luxurious" sheets to the ones in "fancy hotels."
Many customers praise the cooling properties of the "breathable" sheet set. "On hot nights, these sheets are inviting and cool to the touch," one wrote. They even stay cool for the warm Florida weather, according to another shopper.
Others call out the "beautiful trim" of the sheets that give it "a more expensive look." Shoppers also rave about the "vibrant colors" that the sheets come in.
Ensure you get proper shut-eye during summer nights, and snap up the Bedsure Ruffle Sheets before the savings disappear.
