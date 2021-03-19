Over 10,000 Shoppers Deem This Ergonomic Desk Chair a Home Office Essential — and Prices Start at Just $54

When offices nationwide abruptly closed amid last year's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, countless Americans scrambled to improve their work-from-home setup, investing in everything from Zoom-friendly clothing to bike-desk hybrids. That might feel like ages ago, but if you're still in search of a home office upgrade, Amazon shoppers have you covered.
According to more than 10,000 five-star ratings, Amazon's top-selling desk chair is the comfortable WFH staple you need. Many have called the BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair their "best purchase during quarantine," and prices start at just $54.
Buy It! BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair in Orange, $59.99; amazon.com
The affordable rolling chair is made with a breathable mesh backrest, high-density seat cushion, and sturdy armrests. It can adjust to heights from 17.1 inches to 20.3 inches, with a 360-degree swivel function and weight capacity up to 250 pounds. Every chair comes with all the necessary tools for assembly, and customers say it shouldn't take more than 15 minutes if you have someone around to help.
Ergonomic furniture is designed for maximum efficiency and comfort in a work environment. Chairs are often deemed ergonomic if they're designed with an adjustable seat height and extra lumbar support. The BestOffice desk chair fits all the requirements thanks to its height-adjusting lever and uniquely curved backrest, which the brand says was created to mitigate back problems.
Reviewers who experience pain from sitting all day say the chair has given them significant relief. "I ordered this chair because I just started working from home and my back and neck were beginning to ache from using a regular dining room chair," one wrote. "Aches have already begun to go away after two days. I am very happy with this product!"
"Both my husband and I have been working from home since last March," said another shopper. "We were surprised at the ease of assembly and the comfort of this chair. We ordered two and they are so much more comfortable than we thought they would be."
You can buy the BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair straight from Amazon in its black and orange colors. It's also available in hues like blue, green, and gray through a third party seller.
Buy It! BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair in Black, $53.87; amazon.com
